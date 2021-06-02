Log in
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
VIZIO : to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day

06/02/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform+ will participate in a Q&A session at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day on Monday, June 7th at 11:45 am ET.

VIZIO invites investors to register and listen to a live webcast on June 7th, which will be available at this link. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
