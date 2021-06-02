VIZIO : to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform+ will participate in a Q&A session at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day on Monday, June 7th at 11:45 am ET.

VIZIO invites investors to register and listen to a live webcast on June 7th, which will be available at this link. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events.

