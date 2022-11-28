Advanced search
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
10.52 USD   -1.31%
09:06aVIZIO to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
11/21Correcting And Replacing Vizio Black Friday Deals : Celebrate Holiday Savings on Award-Winning TVs and Sound Bars
BU
11/18VIZIO to Participate in the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit
BU
VIZIO to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

11/28/2022 | 09:06am EST
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Adam Townsend, will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 844 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,13 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 906x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 046 M 2 046 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-45.86%2 046
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-19.86%102 942
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.66%21 560
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-35.00%11 501
SHARP CORPORATION-26.50%4 528
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-20.78%3 182