    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 10:23:31 am EDT
7.495 USD   -3.41%
VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022

05/06/2022 | 10:01am EDT
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 124 M - -
Net income 2022 1,88 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 774x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 494 M 1 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 25,1%
VIZIO Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,76 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-60.06%1 494
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.90%105 812
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.81%20 647
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-16.30%15 624
SHARP CORPORATION-17.49%5 106
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-28.31%3 066