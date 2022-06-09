Log in
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
9.370 USD   +7.95%
06/07TRANSCRIPT : VIZIO Holding Corp. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2022 11:00 AM
CI
06/01VIZIO to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on June 7, 2022
BU
05/26SOUND BAR WINS iF DESIGN AWARD 2022
BU
Summary 
Summary

VIZIO to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Streaming & Connectivity Conference on June 14, 2022

06/09/2022 | 09:09am EDT
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue/Strategic Growth Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Wells Fargo Streaming & Connectivity Conference on June 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

A live webcast will be available in the events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 612x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 805 M 1 805 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
VIZIO Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,37 $
Average target price 17,10 $
Spread / Average Target 82,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-51.78%1 805
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-14.72%113 991
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.02%20 946
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-26.45%13 968
SHARP CORPORATION-17.79%4 955
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-19.71%2 867