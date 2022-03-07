Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIZIO Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 10:28:45 am
10.37 USD   -6.45%
03/04US Stocks Retreat Friday as War in Ukraine Overshadows Strong Jobs Data
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Continue to Weaken on Friday
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumbling This Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIZIO to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022

03/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that William Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
03/04US Stocks Retreat Friday as War in Ukraine Overshadows Strong Jobs Data
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Continue to Weaken on Friday
MT
03/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumbling This Afternoon
MT
03/04VIZIO Shares Tumble After Swinging to Q4 Loss
MT
03/04Craig-Hallum Adjusts VIZIO's Price Target to $20 From $28, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/04VIZIO Adds Amazon Music to Streaming Service
MT
03/04Amazon Music Now Streaming on VIZIO
BU
03/04Amazon Music Now Streaming on VIZIO Holding Corp
CI
03/04Piper Sandler Adjusts VIZIO's Price Target to $21 From $29, Reiterates Overweight Ratin..
MT
03/04Needham Adjusts VIZIO's Price Target to $16 From $20, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 191 M - -
Net income 2021 -62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 105 M 2 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float -
Chart VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
VIZIO Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,08 $
Average target price 21,70 $
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-42.97%2 105
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-21.35%122 860
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.02%22 643
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-10.51%17 340
SHARP CORPORATION-19.76%5 644
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-13.64%3 617