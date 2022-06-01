VIZIO to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on June 7, 2022

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on June 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available in the events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005106/en/