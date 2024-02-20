By Dean Seal
Shares of Vizio jumped after Walmart said it would buy the television maker for $2.3 billion.
The stock was up 15% at $10.99 in early trading. Shares had already risen 24% year-to-date when the market closed last week.
Walmart said Tuesday morning that it would pay $11.50 a share for Vizio, confirming a report from The Wall Street Journal last week that the two companies were in talks for a deal.
Buying Vizio nets Walmart access to a TV operating system and more space to sell ads and viewership time.
