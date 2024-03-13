Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

As at Note January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,275,739 $ 12,608,704 Short-term investments 3 - 40,115,000 Taxes receivable 4 20,747,580 17,498,525 Other receivables 347,889 783,490 Prepaid expenses 1,389,603 3,015,115 Total current assets $ 40,760,811 $ 74,020,834 Non-current assets Long-term prepaid expenses $ 49,817 $ 168,792 Property, plant, and equipment 5 557,585 384,728 Investment 6 582,874 1,297,098 Exploration and evaluation assets 7 191,319,294 162,731,725 Total non-current assets 192,509,570 164,582,343 Total assets $ 233,270,381 $ 238,603,177 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,837,712 $ 6,175,346 Due to related party 8 145,787 280,505 Total liabilities $ 3,983,499 $ 6,455,851 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 9 $ 238,512,407 $ 237,460,259 Reserves 35,988,800 30,324,553 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 12,559,651 9,465,293 Deficit (57,773,976 ) (45,102,779 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 229,286,882 $ 232,147,326 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 233,270,381 $ 238,603,177

Note 1 - Nature and Continuance of Operations

Note 13 - Subsequent Events

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Michael Konnert" "Craig Parry" Director, CEO Director, Chairman

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 2

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

For the three months ended For the nine months ended Note January 31,

2024 January 31,

2023 January 31,

2024 January 31,

2023 $ $ General and administrative expenses Amortization $ 52,732 $ 74,174 $ 226,873 $ 187,403 Consulting fees 742,073 656,271 1,279,725 1,165,437 Directors fees 8 88,941 83,333 243,940 245,833 Exploration investigation 135,050 - 135,050 - Foreign exchange (gain) / loss 140,680 (425,816 ) 390,296 (1,194,297 ) Insurance 156,619 174,532 533,382 533,140 Management fees 8 200,000 287,500 375,000 462,500 Marketing 1,275,111 828,053 2,682,314 2,349,825 Office and miscellaneous 8 230,693 314,082 743,341 966,098 Professional fees 283,797 288,555 514,068 613,159 Share-based compensation 9e, f 1,402,977 398,455 5,664,247 2,530,128 Transfer agent and filing 49,832 276,382 239,317 424,490 Travel and promotion (39,664 ) 91,942 81,686 307,459 $ (4,718,841 ) $ (3,047,463 ) $ (13,109,239 ) $ (8,591,175 ) Other income / (loss) Interest income 725,333 228,656 1,152,266 326,006 Revaluation loss on investment in equity instruments 6 (80,695 ) (159,005 ) (714,224 ) (159,005 ) Net loss $ (4,074,203 ) $ (2,977,812 ) $ (12,671,197 ) $ (8,424,174 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently Translation gain/(loss) on foreign operations 1,386,593 (338,918 ) 3,094,358 (347,641 ) Comprehensive gain / (loss) $ (2,687,610 ) $ (3,316,730 ) $ (9,576,839 ) $ (8,771,815 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted 208,033,701 175,112,075 207,988,528 161,645,755

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 3

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

For the nine months ended Note January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (12,671,197 ) (8,424,174 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization 5 226,873 187,403 Foreign exchange gain - (6,462 ) Share-based compensation 9 5,664,247 2,530,128 Revaluation loss on investment in equity instruments 6 714,224 159,005 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,254,475 ) (8,159,792 ) Due to related parties 8 (134,718 ) 71,138 Taxes receivable 4 (3,249,055 ) (1,387,885 ) Other receivable 435,601 (11,797 ) Prepaid expenses 1,744,487 411,254 Net cash flows used in operating activities (9,524,013 ) (14,631,182 ) Investing activities Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets 7 - (6,855,468 ) Exploration and evaluation expenditures 7 (23,033,398 ) (21,420,929 ) Purchase of equipment 5 (386,756 ) (274,838 ) Strategic investment expenditures 6 - (500,000 ) Redemption of guaranteed investment certificates 40,115,000 - Net cash flows provided by/(used) in investing activities 16,694,846 (29,051,235 ) Financing activities Cash proceeds of common shares issued net of issuance costs 9b - 31,974,386 Issuance of common shares - option exercise 9e 32,550 204,000 Issuance of common shares - warrants exercise 9d 1,019,598 - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 1,052,148 32,178,386 Effects of foreign exchange (2,555,946 ) - Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,222,981 (11,504,031 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 12,608,704 30,482,269 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 18,275,739 18,978,238 Supplemental cash flow Issuance of common shares for strategic investment 6 - 1,357,155 Share issuance costs - finders warrants 9 - 1,138,453 Shares issued for E&E acquisition 7 - -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 4

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares - unaudited

Common shares Note Number Amount Reserves Other

comprehensive

income (loss) Deficit Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, April 30, 2022 154,875,802 163,972,960 23,691,609 (368,411 ) (31,511,051 ) 155,785,107 Shares issued pursuant to private placement and prospectus 23,805,000 34,517,250 - - - 34,517,250 Shares issued pursuant to strategic investment 1,000,000 1,357,155 - - - 1,357,155 Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants and options 625,347 204,000 - - - 204,000 Share issuance costs - cash - (2,542,864 ) - - - (2,542,864 ) Share issuance costs - finders warrants - (1,138,453 ) 1,138,453 - - - Stock-based compensation - - 2,530,128 - - 2,530,128 Net loss and other comprehensive loss for the period - - - (347,641 ) (8,424,174 ) (8,771,815 ) Balance, January 31, 2023 180,306,149 196,370,048 27,360,190 (716,052 ) (39,935,225 ) 183,078,961 Balance, April 30, 2023 207,938,329 237,460,259 30,324,553 9,465,293 (45,102,779 ) 232,147,326 Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants and options 9d, e

788,170 1,052,148 - - - 1,052,148 Stock-based compensation 9e, f

- - 5,664,247 - - 5,664,247 Net loss and other comprehensive income for the period - - - 3,094,358 (12,671,197 ) (9,576,839 ) Balance, January 31, 2024 208,726,499 238,512,407 35,988,800 12,559,651 (57,773,976 ) 229,286,882

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 5

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

1.Nature and Continuance of Operations

The Company was incorporated on September 26, 2017, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) under the name Vizsla Capital Corp. On March 8, 2018, the Company changed its name to Vizsla Resources Corp. The Company's principal business activity is the wexploration of mineral properties. The Company currently conducts substantially all its operations in Canada and Mexico in one business segment. On February 8, 2021, the Company changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company", "Vizsla Silver"). It is trading on the venture exchange under the symbol VZLA.

On January 21, 2022, Vizsla Silver Corp was listed on the NYSE American and commenced trading under the symbol "VZLA".

The head office and principal address of the Company is located at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 1723 Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1.

The Company has not yet determined whether its properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for mineral properties and exploration costs is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable ore reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development of its properties, and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposal of properties.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting principles applicable to a going concern which assumes the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business rather than through a process of forced liquidation.

The Company continues to experience risks associated with global inflation and volatility in foreign exchange rates. The Company continues to monitor each of these risks and will execute timely and appropriate measures as necessary. Further, near-term metal prices, exchange rates, discount rates, and other key assumptions used in the Company's accounting estimates are subject to greater uncertainty given the current economic environment. Changes in these assumptions could significantly impact the Company's accounting estimates.

Page | 6

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

2.Material Accounting Policies and Basis of Presentation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosure normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") have been omitted or condensed, and therefore these condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's April 30, 2023, audited annual consolidated financial statements and the notes to such financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are based on the IFRS issued and effective as of January 31, 2024. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on March 13, 2024, and follow the same accounting policies and methods of computation as the most recent annual consolidated financial statements.

a)Basis of Consolidation

The principal subsidiaries of the Company, which are accounted for under the consolidation method, are as follows:

Entity Principal activities Country of

incorporation

and operation Ownership

interest as

at January

31, 2024 Ownership

interest as at

April 30,

2023 Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. Holding Co Canada 100% 100% Minera Canam S.A. DE C.V. Exploring evaluating mineral properties Mexico 100% 100% Operaciones Canam Alpine

S.A. DE C.V. Exploring evaluating mineral properties Mexico 100% 100% Panuco Royalty Corp. (formerly Vizsla Royalty Corp., Vizsla Copper Corp., and 1283303 B.C. Ltd.) Royalty Company Canada 100% 100% Canam Royalties Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Royalty Company Mexico 100% 100% Vizsla Royalties Corp. Royalty Company Canada 100% N/A

Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the group has control. The group controls an entity when the group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and can affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

On Oct 13, 2023, Vizsla Royalty Corp.'s name was changed to Panuco Royalty Corp., and Vizsla Royalties Corp. was incorporated. Vizsla Royalties Corp. became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Panuco Royalty Corp. became its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Page | 7

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

2.Significant Accounting Policies and Basis of Presentation (continued)

b)Accounting Standards Issued but Not Yet Adopted

The new standards or amendments issued but not yet effective are either not applicable or not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

c)Accounting pronouncements

Adoption of New Accounting Standards

The new standards, or amendments to standards and interpretations that were adopted by the Company, effective May 1, 2023, are as follows:

Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1)

The IASB has issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements which require entities to disclose their "material" accounting policy information rather than their "significant" accounting policies. The amendments explain that accounting policy information is material if omitting, misstating; or obscuring that information could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of the financial statements make on, the basis of, those financial statements. The amendments also clarify that accounting policy information may be material because of its nature, even if the related amounts are immaterial.

This amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after May 1, 2023. The adoption of this amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8)

The IASB has issued amendments to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors which introduce a definition of accounting estimates and provide other clarifications to help entities distinguish accounting policies from accounting estimates. Under the amendments, accounting estimates are defined as "monetary amounts in financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty". The amendments also emphasize that a change in an accounting estimate that results from new information or new developments is not an error correction and that changes in an input or a measurement technique used to develop an accounting estimate are considered changes in accounting estimates if those changes in an input or measurement technique are not the result of an error correction.

This amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after May 1, 2023. The adoption of this amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 8

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

2.Significant Accounting Policies and Basis of Presentation (continued)

d)Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates

Preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses, and related disclosure. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Judgment is used mainly in determining how a balance or transaction should be recognized in the financial statements. Estimates and assumptions are used mainly in determining the measurement of recognized transactions and balances. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Information about critical judgments and estimates in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024, are consistent with those applied and disclosed in Note 3 of the annual consolidated financial statements. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year.

3.Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

Cash and cash equivalents include $3,275,739 (April 30, 2023 - $12,608,704) in the operating bank accounts. Cash and cash equivalents also included $15,000,000 in term deposits that are cashable within one to two months (April 30, 2023: $6,789,000 (US$5,000,000)). The term deposits earn interest at 5.25%-5.35% (April 30, 2023: 5.30%).

Short-term investments include $nil (April 30, 2023 - $40,115,000) of term deposits with maturities of more than 90 days (April 30, 2023 - term deposits earning interest at 5.18% to 5.24%).

At January 31, 2024, the Company had 761,991 Mexican pesos (April 30, 2023 - 6,877,311 pesos) and $881,311 US dollars (April 30, 2023- $7,797,176 US dollars).

4.Taxes Receivable

January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 $ $ Goods and Service Tax (GST) recoverable 62,857 84,648 Mexican Value Added Tax (IVA) recoverable 20,684,723 17,413,877 Total 20,747,580 17,498,525

*Mexican IVA is net of provision of $457,903 (5,868,290 Mexican pesos ("MXN")) (April 30, 2023 - $442,656 (MXN 5,868,290)).

Page | 9

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

5.Property, Plant and Equipment

Computer

equipment Computer

software Office

equipment Mining

equipment Office

improvements Total Cost $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance - April 30, 2022 39,916 - 39,873 144,598 185,411 409,798 Additions 29,326 55,212 8,565 165,637 27,112 285,852 Disposal - - - - - - Effect of change in exchange rate 9,992 - 9,005 45,279 40,673 104,949 Balance - April 30, 2023 79,234 55,212 57,443 355,514 253,196 800,599 Additions 6,914 37,003 19,565 323,274 - 386,756 Disposal - - - - - - Effect of change in exchange rate 2,443 - 1,287 12,340 8,721 24,791 Balance - January 31, 2024 88,591 92,215 78,295 691,128 261,917 1,212,146 Accumulated Amortization Balance - April 30, 2022 15,005 - 8,121 53,299 28,507 104,932 Amortization 17,537 55,212 28,896 61,741 105,800 269,186 Disposal - - - - - - Effect of change in exchange rate 3,480 - 5,343 13,613 19,317 41,753 Balance - April 30, 2023 36,022 55,212 42,360 128,653 153,624 415,871 Amortization 15,228 37,003 34,374 55,224 85,044 226,873 Disposal - - - - - - Effect of change in exchange rate 980 - 1,561 3,734 5,542 11,817 Balance - January 31, 2024 52,230 92,215 78,295 187,611 244,210 654,561 Carrying amounts As at April 30, 2022 24,911 - 31,752 91,299 156,904 304,866 As at April 30, 2023 43,212 - 15,083 226,861 99,572 384,728 As at January 31, 2024 36,361 - - 503,517 17,707 557,585

Page | 10

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

6.Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals Inc. and Intangible Asset

On December 16, 2022, the Company entered a strategic investment with Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo"). Prismo is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PRIZ". The Company finalized its strategic investment in Prismo on January 6, 2023 ("Closing Date").

Pursuant to the strategic investment, the Company acquired (i) a right of first refusal ("ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo, which will remain valid until January 6, 2027, four years from the Closing Date, and (ii) 4,000,000 units of Prismo ("Prismo Units").

ROFR in this context refer to the obligation of Prismo to notify the Company of any written offers received from third parties to purchase any portion of the Palos Verdes Properties (referred to as the "Offered Interest"). The Company reserves the right to purchase the Offered Interest at the same price and under the same conditions within a 45-day window. If the Company declines or fails to respond, Prismo is permitted to sell to the third party after laps of 90 days, and the Company's rights expire after four years, unless its percentage of ownership is below 8%. The Company's ROFR persists through any changes of control of Prismo.

The Company acquired 4,000,000 Prismo Units, each Prismo Unit consists of one common share of Prismo (a "Prismo Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Prismo Warrant"). Each Prismo Warrant entitles the Company to purchase one additional Prismo Share for a period of two years from the closing date at a price of $0.75. The Prismo shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months with 25% of the securities released every nine months. The Prismo Units were fair valued at $1,413,225.

The valuation of Prismo shares follows a level 2 fair value measurement. The share price is derived from the market price on the Closing Date of $0.48, with consideration for the lack of marketability. The DLOM rate used is provided below.

The consideration for the strategic investment consisted of a cash payment of $500,000 (paid) and 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The consideration shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months with 25% of the securities released every nine months. The shares were fair valued at $1,357,155.

The fair value of Vizsla shares is determined using a level 2 fair value measurement. The share price is based on the market price on the Closing Date of $1.62, after factoring in the lack of marketability. The applicable DLOM rate is provided below.

As at Jan 6, 2023 DLOM Date Vizsla Prismo 06-Jul-23 10.6% 21.3% 06-Jan-24 15.9% 28.1% 06-Jul-24 18.0% 30.1% 06-Jan-25 20.4% 31.4%

Page | 11

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

6.Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals Inc. and Intangible Asset (continued)

An intangible asset with a fair value of $443,930 was recognized for the difference between the fair value of the Prismo Units and Vizsla shares, as well as the cash paid as consideration. Due to the lack of evidence of future economic benefits, the Company wrote off the intangible asset as impairment loss in the year ended April 30, 2023. The continuity of the intangible asset is below:

Right of first refusal Total Cost $ $ Balance - April 30, 2022 - - Additions 443,930 443,930 Write off as impairment loss (443,930 ) (443,930 ) Balance - April 30, 2023, and January 31, 2024 - -

In connection with the strategic investment, Prismo and the Company have agreed to form a technical committee to pursue district-scale exploration of the Panuco silver-gold district.

Immediately prior to the closing of the strategic investment, the Company did not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, any Prismo Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable for Prismo Shares. Immediately following the closing of the strategic investment, the Company owns 4,000,000 Prismo Shares and 2,000,000 Prismo Warrants, representing 10.08% of the issued and outstanding Prismo Shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.4% of the Prismo Shares on a partially diluted basis. As of January 31, 2024, 2 million Prismo shares have been released from the voluntary hold.

As the Company has no common management or directors, it does not have significant influence. As such, the Prismo Units have been recognised as investment and measured at fair value through profit or loss. The change in the fair value during the nine months period ended January 31, 2024, was $714,224 (year ended April 30, 2023: $116,127) and recorded in other loss. The continuity schedule of the investment is below:

Strategic Investment $ Balance - April 30, 2022 - Additions 1,413,225 Gain (loss) from fair value adjustment (116,127 ) Fair value - April 30, 2023 1,297,098 Gain (loss) from fair value adjustment (714,224 ) Fair value - January 31, 2024 582,874

Page | 12

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

6.Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals Inc. and Intangible Asset (continued)

Prismo shares are fair valued using the discount for lack of marketability ("DLOM") method. DLOM is based on the risk arising from the restricted holding period and voluntary escrow. The valuation of Prismo shares follows a level 2 fair value measurement. The share price is derived from the market price on the period-end date, January 31, 2024, of $0.14 (April 30, 2023: $0.335), with consideration for the lack of marketability. The DLOM rate used is provided below:

April 30, 2023 January 31, 2024 Date DLOM DLOM 06-Jul-23 8.90% Issued 06-Jan-24 22.10% Issued 06-Jul-24 27.50% 15.44% 06-Jan-25 30.00% 22.23%

The fair value of the Prismo warrants granted was calculated as of the year-end date using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions:

April 30, 2023 January 31, 2024 Risk Free Interest Rate 3.78% 4.17% Expected Dividend Yield Nil Nil Expected Volatility 115.74% 108.37% Expected Term in Years 1.69 years 0.93 years

Page | 13

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

7.Exploration and Evaluation Assets

Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. - Panuco-Copala Property

On November 5, 2019, pursuant to a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 13, 2019, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd.("Canam"), a private British Columbia company. Canam owns two subsidiaries in Mexico, Minera Canam S.A. DE C.V. and Operaciones Canam Alpine S.A. DE C.V. According to the Agreement, the Company agreed to pay the consideration of $45,000 cash and issue 6,000,000 common shares (issued) and 12,000,000 Milestone Shares on the occurrence of milestone events as follows:

- Milestone event 1:Upon exercise of any defined options by Canam, the Company will issue 6,500,000 common shares (issued);

- Milestone event 2:Upon definition of a resource greater than 200,000 gold equivalent ounces, the Company will issue 5,500,000 common shares (issued).

In addition, the Company issued 250,000 common shares at the closing of the transaction and agreed to issue an additional 250,000 common shares on each occurrence of Milestone event 1 and 2 for a total of 750,000 common shares as finders' fees. The Company recorded $296,250 and $12,344 as contingent consideration in relation to the two milestone events and related finder's fees, respectively, which represented its fair value at the date of acquisition and was classified as shares to be issued, representing the fair value at the date of acquisition of the fixed number of shares that are required to be issued based on the milestones. The contingent consideration will not be remeasured, and settlement is accounted for in equity. As of April 30, 2022, the milestones have occurred, and the shares have been issued. As a result, the full $308,595 of contingent consideration has been reversed.

On August 8, 2019, Canam entered into an option agreement with Minera Rio Panuco S.A. de C.V. ("Panuco") whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest in certain concessions and assets by spending USD$2,000,000 in exploration by the second-anniversary date of the agreement and paying a cumulative of USD$23,000,000. The option agreement was amended on May 6, 2020, to extend the schedule of Canam's payment and investment obligations for an additional one year and the Company paid USD$80,000 for the extension.

On September 9, 2019, Canam entered into an option agreement with Silverstone Resources S.A. de C.V. ("Copala") whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest in certain concessions and assets by spending USD$1,423,000 in exploration by the second-anniversary date of the agreement and paying a cumulative of USD$20,000,000. Certain claims of Copala are subject to a 3.0% net smelter royalty ("NSR") which can be brought down to 1.5% for 10% interest or property right on the mining concessions.

On July 21, 2021, the Company signed a binding amending agreement (the "Panuco Amending Agreement") with Panuco and has executed a binding option exercise notice ("Copala Exercise Notice") with Copala, which together will constitute the acceleration and exercise of the Company's option to acquire 100% of the Panuco-Copala silver gold district ("Panuco District" or the "Project").

Page | 14

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

7.Exploration and Evaluation Assets (continued)

Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. - Panuco-Copala Property(continued)

Under the Amending Agreement, Vizsla/Canam and Panuco have agreed to amend the terms of the original Panuco option agreement in order to accelerate the Company's exercise of its option on the Panuco property (the "Panuco Property"). Upon closing of the transactions contemplated by the Panuco Amending Agreement, Vizsla will acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Panuco Property (comprising 43 mining concessions with a combined surface area of 3,839 Ha) and the "El Coco" mill (the "Mill") in consideration for:

A cash payment of US$4,250,000 (paid) to Panuco upon signing of the Amending Agreement;

The issuance to Panuco of 6,245,902 common shares of Vizsla priced at $2.44 per share (for a total value of US$12,000,000) upon the completion of the transfer of the Panuco Property on or before August 10, 2021 (issued); and

A cash payment of US$6,100,000: US$250,000 was paid on August 19, 2021; US$850,000 was paid on February 1, 2022, for the mineral claims around the Coco mill. On May 6th, 2022, following the refurbishment and transfer of ownership of the mill, US$5,000,000 was paid.

The mineral concessions comprising the Panuco Property include the Napoleon vein corridor, which has seen the majority of Vizsla's exploration and are unencumbered by royalties.

Under the Copala Exercise Notice, Vizsla and Copala have agreed to amend the terms of the original Copala option agreement in order to accelerate the Company's exercise of its option on the Copala property (the "Copala Property"). A definitive agreement was signed on July 20, 2021 (the "Copala Amending Agreement" and, together with the Panuco Amending Agreement, the "Amending Agreements"). Upon closing of the transactions contemplated by the Copala Amending Agreement, Vizsla will acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Copala Property (comprising 64 mining concessions with a combined surface area of 5,547 Ha) in consideration for:

A cash payment of US$9,500,000 payable to Copala upon the completion of the transfer of the Copala Property on or before August 3, 2021 (paid); and

The issuance to Copala of 4,944,672 common shares of Vizsla priced at $2.44 per share upon the completion of the transfer of the Copala Property (issued).

Page | 15

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

7.Exploration and Evaluation Assets (continued)

Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. - Panuco-Copala Property (continued)

Costs related to the properties can be summarized as follows:

Balance

April 30, 2022 Additions Balance

April 30, 2023 Additions Balance

January 31, 2024 Acquisition costs Cash $ 19,744,301 $ 6,396,000 $ 26,140,301 $ - $ 26,140,301 Effective settlement of loans receivables 1,190,024 - 1,190,024 - 1,190,024 Shares 58,146,988 - 58,146,988 - 58,146,988 Subtotal $ 79,081,313 $ 6,396,000 $ 85,477,313 $ - $ 85,477,313 Balance

April 30, 2022 Additions Balance

April 30, 2023 Additions Balance

January 31, 2024 Exploration costs Analysis $ 5,166,595 $ 3,135,842 $ 8,302,436 2,732,079 $ 11,034,515 Depreciation 23,951 53,711 77,662 64,322 141,984 Drilling 20,936,016 14,672,917 35,608,933 9,197,567 44,806,500 Ejido rights 421,243 - 421,243 - 421,243 Engineering consulting 671,537 512,516 1,184,053 163,059 1,347,112 Equipment 1,306,386 1,094,354 2,400,740 1,156,593 3,557,333 Field Cost 4,342,210 1,711,210 6,053,420 1,349,240 7,402,660 Geological consulting 4,203,068 3,930,707 8,133,775 3,319,563 11,453,338 Geophysical survey - 158,542 158,542 3,693 162,235 Geotech - - - 19,923 19,923 GIS management - 203,054 203,054 123,310 326,364 Land and reclamation fees - - - 20,727 20,727 Maintenance 396,939 452,923 849,862 110,950 960,812 Metallurgical testing - - - 93,379 93,379 Other consulting - - - 16,101 16,101 Rent of land 239,695 146,953 386,648 - 386,648 Travel and miscellaneous 2,375,661 4,675,810 7,051,471 4,579,732 11,631,203 Subtotal $ 40,083,301 $ 30,748,538 $ 70,831,839 $ 22,950,238 $ 93,782,077 $ 119,164,614 $ 37,144,538 $ 156,309,152 $ 22,950,238 $ 179,259,390 Effect of change in exchange rate (374,872 ) 6,797,445 6,422,573 5,637,331 12,059,904 Total $ 118,789,742 $ 43,941,983 $ 162,731,725 $ 28,587,569 $ 191,319,294

Page | 16

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

7.Exploration and Evaluation Assets (continued)

Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. - Panuco-Copala Property (continued)

The Company created a 100% owned subsidiary, Canam Royalties Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Canam Royalties") through Vizsla Royalty Corp., which is 100% owned by the Company. On February 23, 2022, Vizsla transferred 2% NSR on certain concessions and 0.5% NSR on certain concessions to Canam Royalties. On November 16, 2022, and January 30, 2023, Vizsla transferred 2% NSR on certain concessions to Canam Royalties. On Oct 13, 2023, Vizsla Royalty Corp.'s name was changed to Panuco Royalty Corp., and Vizsla Royalties Corp. was incorporated. Vizsla Royalties Corp. became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Panuco Royalty Corp. became its wholly owned subsidiary. There is no impact to the Company's consolidated Financial Statements and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

On January 17, 2024, the Company announced the decision to spin out Vizsla Royalties Corp. to spin out net smelter royalty to shareholders pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

8.Related Party Transactions

During the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company has the following related party transactions:

(a)The Company has incurred $1,275,611 (2023: $1,690,130) in salary and consulting fees to the Company's officers and companies owned by the Company's officers as compensation.

(b)The Company has incurred $235,417 (2023: $245,833) in director fees to the Company's directors.

(c)The Company has paid $480,000 (2023: $450,000) to a company with common directors and officers for rent expenses and administration expenses.

(d)For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, the Company has granted 3,165,000 (2023: 375,000) stock options to officers and directors of the Company (Note 9(e)).

(e)As of January 31, 2024, $145,787 (April 30, 2023: $280,505) was payable to officers of the Company.

These transactions are in the normal course of operations and have been valued in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements at the exchange amount, which is the amount of consideration established and agreed to by the related parties.

Page | 17

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

9.Share Capital

a)Authorized:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value.

b)Issued and Outstanding

As at January 31, 2024, 208,726,499 (April 30, 2023: 207,938,329) common shares with no par value were issued and outstanding.

During the nine months ended January 31, 2024, 703,170 warrants were exercised at a weighted average exercises price of $1.45 for proceeds of $1,019,598, and 85,000 options were exercised at a weighted average exercise price of $0.38 for proceeds of $32,550. No other shares were issued during the nine months ended January 31, 2024.

During the year ended April 30, 2023, the Company issued common shares of the Company (the "Shares") as follow:

On February 9, 2023, the Company completed a private placement during which it issued 27,286,050 common shares at a price of $1.65 for gross proceeds of $45,021,982. The Company paid a cash commission of $2,701,319 equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering and issued 1,637,163 compensation options to the Agents. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at the issue price of $1.65 until February 9, 2025. The compensation options have a fair value of $1,408,313 using the Black-Scholes Options pricing model. The Company incurred a total of $3,023,679 in cash share issue costs.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

On November 15, 2022, the Company closed a bought deal financing of 23,805,000 units at a price of $1.45 per units for gross proceeds of $34,517,250. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company until November 15, 2024, at a price of $2.00. The warrants were not assigned a value since the market price of the Company's share on November 15, 2022, was equivalent to the price of the unit at $1.45.

The financing was subject to 6% cash finders fees and 6% finders warrants exercisable at $1.45 on or before November 15, 2024. The finders' warrants have a fair value of $1,138,453 using the Black-Scholes Options pricing model. The Company incurred a total of $2,542,864 in cash share issue costs.

The net proceeds from both the private placement and the bought deal financing will be used to advance the exploration, drilling, and development of the Company's Panuco Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On January 6, 2023, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares in connection to the strategic investment in Prismo Metals Inc. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months with 25% of the securities released every nine months. The shares are fair valued at $1,357,155 (Note 6).

For the year ended April 30, 2023, 775,347 options were exercised for proceeds of $318,000. The weighted average share price on date of exercise is $1.76. 196,130 warrants were exercised for proceeds of $386,221. The weighted average share price of on date of exercise is $2.10.

Page | 18

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

9.Share Capital(continued)

c)Escrow shares

As of January 31, 2024, the Company has 500,000 shares in escrow (April 30, 2023: 1,000,000). The escrow shares relate to the Prismo transaction (Note 6) are subject to a voluntary escrow period of 24 months. During this period, 25% of the securities will be released every six months, starting from the closing date of January 6, 2023. During the nine months ended January 31, 2024, 500,000 have been released and 500,000 shares remain in escrow.

d)Warrants

As of January 31, 2024, the Company has 14,068,663 warrants exercisable (April 30, 2023: 14,771,833).

During the nine months ended January 31, 2024, 703,170 warrants were exercised for proceeds of $1,019,598. No other warrants were issued during the nine months ended January 31, 2024.

During the year ended April 30, 2023, the Company issued 11,902,500 warrants and 1,428,300 broker warrants, totaling 13,330,800 warrants in relation to the bought deal financing which closed on November 15, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company until November 15, 2024, at a price of $2.00. The Company issued 1,637,163 compensation warrants in relation to the private placement which closed on February 9, 2023. Each compensation warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at $1.65 until February 9, 2025. 32,424,902 warrants expired.

The following is a summary of warrant transactions for the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and the year ended April 30, 2023:

January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 Number of

warrants Weighted

average

exercise

price Number of

warrants Weighted

average

exercise

price $ $ Warrants outstanding, beginning of the period 14,771,833 1.91 32,424,902 2.68 Issued - - 14,967,963 1.57 Exercised (703,170 ) (1.45 ) (196,130 ) 1.97 Expired - - (32,424,902 ) (2.68 ) Warrants outstanding, end of the period 14,068,663 1.93 14,771,833 1.91

The following warrants were outstanding and exercisable on January 31, 2024:

Expiry date Exercise

price

$ Number of warrants

outstanding and

exercisable 15-Nov-24 2.00 11,717,350 15-Nov-24 1.45 714,150 09-Feb-25 1.65 1,637,163 14,068,663

As at January 31, 2024, the weighted average remaining contractual life for outstanding warrants is 0.82 years (April 30, 2023: 1.57 years).

Page | 19

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

9.Share Capital(continued)

e)Options

The Company has adopted a Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") pursuant to which options may be granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Under the terms of the Plan, the Company can issue a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant, a maximum term of 10 years, and the exercise price of each option is determined by the directors but may not be less than the closing market price of the Common Shares on the day preceding the date of granting of the option less any available discount, in accordance with TSXV Policies. No option may be granted for a term longer than ten years. Options granted under the Plan including vesting and the term, are determined by, and at the discretion of, the Board of Directors.

On May 19, 2023, the Company granted 3,850,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $1.60 to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years.

On November 15, 2023, the Company has granted 400,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $1.36 to a director and a consultant of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years.

On December 18, 2023, the Company has granted 250,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $1.53 to a consultant of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of two years and will vest over the next one year.

During the nine months ended January 31, 2024, 85,000 were exercised for proceeds of $32,550, and 480,000 options were canceled. No other options were issued, canceled, or expired during the nine months ended January 31, 2024.

The continuity of stock options for the nine-month ended January 31, 2024, and the year ended April 30, 2023, is as follows:

January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise price Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise

price $ $ Options outstanding, beginning of the period 15,926,972 1.69 14,640,472 1.64 Issued 4,500,000 1.57 2,720,000 1.63 Cancelled (480,000 ) (1.60 ) (658,153 ) (2.06 ) Exercised (85,000 ) (0.38 ) (775,347 ) (0.41 ) Options outstanding, end of the period 19,861,972 1.67 15,926,972 1.69 Options exercisable, end of the period 16,040,972 1.67 13,692,722 1.69

Page | 20

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

9. Share Capital(continued)

e) Options (continued)

The following options were outstanding and exercisable as January 31, 2024:

Expiry date Exercise

price

$ *Adjusted

exercise price

$ Number of Options

outstanding Number of Options

exercisable 27-Feb-29 0.15 0.14 605,000 605,000 13-Jun-24 0.17 0.16 350,000 350,000 30-Dec-24 0.69 0.66 875,000 875,000 07-Jan-25 0.72 0.69 60,000 60,000 29-Jun-25 0.79 0.76 986,250 986,250 06-Aug-25 2.15 2.07 1,490,000 1,490,000 27-Aug-25 1.76 1.69 75,000 75,000 01-Oct-25 1.46 1.40 125,000 125,000 01-Dec-25 1.46 1.40 100,000 75,000 12-Jan-26 1.71 1.64 60,000 60,000 17-Feb-26 1.50 1.44 2,007,722 2,007,722 22-Jun-26 2.31 2.22 3,784,000 3,784,000 12-Jul-26 2.44 2.34 220,000 220,000 27-Jul-26 2.44 2.34 139,000 139,000 24-Sep-26 2.25 2.25 1,945,000 1,945,000 01-Feb-27 2.45 2.45 300,000 300,000 02-Jun-27 1.74 1.74 575,000 472,000 10-Feb-28 1.60 1.60 1,935,000 852,000 19-May-25 1.60 1.60 3,580,000 1,540,000 15-Nov-28 1.36 1.36 400,000 80,000 18-Dec-25 1.53 1.53 250,000 0 19,861,972 16,040,972

Page | 21

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

9.Share Capital(continued)

e)Options (continued)

The fair value of the options granted was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions for options granted in the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023:

For the nine months ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Risk Free Interest Rate 3.29%-3.99% 0.85% -2.89% Expected Dividend Yield - - Expected Volatility 63.00%-96.24% 101.32% Expected Term in Years 2-5 years 5 years

The Company recorded a fair value of $4,819,654 as share-based compensation related to options granted for the nine-month ended January 31, 2024 (January 31, 2023 - $2,530,128).

f)Restricted Shares Units

On February 10, 2023, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, the Company granted 1,133,572 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The RSUs will vest in three equal annual installments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date. The Company can settle each vested RSUs with cash, shares, or a combination of cash and shares at the Company's discretion.

The fair value of each RSU is $1.60 which is the value of a Vizsla common share on issuance day (February 10, 2023). The total share-based compensation of the RSUs is valued at $1,813,715, which will be realized as the RSUs vest.

For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, the Company has recognized a share-based compensation of $844,593 (January 31, 2023: $nil) for the RSUs.

10.Financial Instruments

Fair value of financial instruments

The Company applied the following fair value hierarchy which prioritizes the inputs used in the valuation methodologies in measuring fair value into three levels:

The three levels are defined as follows:

Level 1 - inputs to the valuation methodology are quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 2 - inputs to valuation methodology include quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets, and inputs that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the financial instrument.

Level 3 - inputs to the valuation methodology are unobservable and significant to the fair value measurement.

Page | 22

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

10.Financial Instruments (continued)

The Company's financial instruments are cash and cash equivalent, short-term investments, investment, other receivables, due to related party, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities. All these financial instruments are carried on the consolidated interim statements of financial position at amortized cost except investments, which are carried at fair value through profit or loss using a level 2 fair value measurement (Note 6). The fair values of these financial instruments approximate their carrying value due to their short-term nature.

The Company's financial instruments are exposed to certain financial risks, including liquidity risk, credit risk and interest rate risk.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not meet its financial obligations as they become due. The Company's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure that it will have sufficient liquidity to meet liabilities when due. As at January 31, 2024, the Company had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $18,275,739 to settle accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $3,837,712. All of the Company's financial liabilities have contractual maturities of less than 30 days and are subject to normal trade terms. Historically, the Company's sole source of funding has been the issuance of equity securities for cash, primarily through private placements. The Company's access to financing is always uncertain. There can be no assurance of continued access to significant equity funding.

Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices will affect the Company's earnings or the value of its financial instruments. Market risk is comprised of commodity price risk and interest rate risk. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control exposures within acceptable limits, while maximizing returns. The Company is not exposed to significant market risk.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of financial instruments will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. An immaterial amount of interest rate exposure exists in respect of cash balances on the statement of financial position. As a result, the Company is not exposed to material cash flow interest rate risk on its cash balances.

Foreign currency risk

Foreign currency risk is the risk that a variation in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar, United States dollar, and Mexican Peso will affect the Company's operations and financial results. The Company and its subsidiaries are exposed to foreign currency risk to the extent that it has monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies.

The Company measures the effect on total assets or total receipts of reasonably foreseen changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates. The analysis is used to determine if these risks are material to the financial position of the Company. A 1% change in foreign exchange rate of CAD to MXN would increase/decrease the net and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended January 31, 2024, by approximately $186,000 (nine months ended January 31, 2023: $139,000). Actual financial results for the coming year will vary since the balances of financial assets are expected to decline as funds are used for Company expenses.

Price risk

This risk relates to fluctuations in commodity and equity prices. The Company closely monitors commodity prices of precious and base metals, individual equity movements, and the stock market to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. Fluctuations in pricing may be significant.

Page | 23

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

10.Financial Instruments (continued)

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation or commitment that it has entered into with the Company. The Company is exposed to credit-related losses in the event of non-performance by the counterparties. The carrying amounts of financial assets best represent the maximum credit risk exposure at the reporting date. Cash and cash equivalent are held with reputable banks in Canada. The long-term credit rating of these banks, as determined by Standard and Poor's, was A+. As at January 31, 2024, the cash on deposit at these institutions was in excess of federally insured limits. However, management believes credit risk is low given the good credit ratings of the banks.

11.Capital Management

The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to the Company, in order to support the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management, but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business.

The Panuco-Copala property in which the Company currently has an interest are in the exploration stage, as such the Company has historically relied on the equity markets to fund its activities. In order to carry out the planned exploration and pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend its existing working capital and raise additional amounts as needed. The Company will continue to assess new properties and seek to acquire an interest in additional properties if it feels there is sufficient geologic or economic potential and if it has adequate financial resources to do so.

The capital structure of the Company consists of shareholders' equity, comprising issued capital and deficit. The Company is not exposed to any externally imposed requirements. Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable.

12.Segment Information

The Company has one operating segment, being principally mineral exploration.

Geographic Information

The Company's non-current assets, excluding non-current deposits, by location of assets are as follows:

January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 $ $ Canada 632,691 1,465,890 Mexico 191,876,879 163,116,453 192,509,570 164,582,343

Page | 24

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the nine months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

13.Subsequent Events

On February 21, 2024, subsequent to the nine month period ended January 31, 2024, the Company has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 20,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000,000 (the "Offering"), excluding additional proceeds raised from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Option"), which will allow the Underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time, for 30 days after the Closing Date (as defined herein). The Over Allotment Options were exercised in full and the Company completed the bought deal prospectus for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 on February 29, 2024.

The Company paid to the Underwriter a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering. As further consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Company issued compensation warrants to the Underwriters, exercisable at any time on or before February 28, 2026, to acquire that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 6% of the number of Offered Shares sold under the Offering at an exercise price of $1.50. The compensation warrants have a fair value of $761,728 using the Black-Scholes Options pricing model. The Company incurred a total of $2,228,139 in cash share issue costs.

On January 17, 2024, the Company announced its intention to enter into an arrangement agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary Vizsla Royalties Corp. ("Spinco"). Vizsla Royalties currently holds, indirectly, a net smelter royalty (the "Royalty") on any potential future mineral production at Vizsla Silver's flagship, 100% owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

On February 12, 2024, the Company announced its intention to conduct a Spinout within 45 days. This Spinout entails distributing shares of Spinco to the Company's shareholders. Holders of the Company's common shares (referred to as "Vizsla Silver Shares") will receive 1/3 of a common share of Spinco and 1/3 of a common share purchase warrant of Spinco for each Vizsla Silver Share held on the share distribution record date.

After the Spinout, Vizsla Silver is expected to hold a majority of Vizsla Royalties' shares, without exerting controlling interest.