Vizsla Silver : Corporate Presentation April 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements as to future events, results and plans. Forward-looking statements are sometimes but not always identified by such words as "targeted", "can", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "likely", "plans", "should", "could" or "may" or grammatical variations thereof. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the strategic plans, timing, costs and expectations for the Company's future exploration and development activities on the Panuco property; information with respect to high grade areas and size of veins projected from underground sampling results and drilling results; the accessibility of future mining at the Panuco property; the timing of results from the Compa ny's ongoing exploration and drilling activities; the timing of maiden resource estimates; the value of the Company; funds available to the Company; viability of the Panuco property; and information with respect to drilling results. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate; and the effects of by COVID-19 on the operations of the Company will remain consistent with the Company's expectations.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.

The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from mana gement's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.

WHY SILVER?

RISING SILVER PRICE

RISING DEMAND LEADS TO SILVER DEFICIT

2002

Demand on silver higher from the green energy sector as well as increased physical (bar and coin) demand

USD Ag/oz

Significantly increased demand paired with modest growth in resulted in a physical deficit in 2021, the first deficit in six years*

1997

2006

2010

2014

2018

2022

* Source: INN Silver Outlook 2022

VIZSLA SILVER Investment Thesis

AN EMERGING DISCOVERY

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT & BOARD

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project represents one of the highest-grade silver primary discoveries in the world

Team of mining professionals with over 185 years of combined experience in exploration, development, permitting, operations and capital markets

MULTIPLE AVENUES TO RE-RATE

Targeting H2/22 for Panuco resource update, with optionality to expedite production via existing, permitted on-site milling infrastructure

AGGRESSIVE EXPLORATION

120,000m of resource/discovery-based drilling planned for 2022 with 13 drill rigs

POSITIONED TO EXECUTE

Following the exercise of the property options, Vizsla now has 100% ownership of the Panuco district, $32M in cash, and zero debt

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

COMPANY STATISTICS as of March 23, 2022 Shares Outstanding 148 M Warrants (M) 33.3 M Options (M) 14.5 M Shares Fully Diluted (M) 196 M Market Capitalization (C$M) $402 M 52 Week Trading Range (C$) $1.54 - $3.45 Average Trading Volume (3-month) 187,000 Cash (C$M) $32 M

ANALYST COVERAGE Kevin MacKenzie 604.643.7357 Canaccord Genuity BUY C$6.00/sh Philip Ker 647.789.2407 PI Financial BUY C$3.80/sh Michael Gray 778.952.0978 Agentis Capital Mike Niehuser 949.402.5336 Roth Capital BUY US$3.00/sh

VIZSLA SHAREHOLDERS

Institutions

HNW Investors

Retail

Management, Directors & Advisors

HISTORICAL TRADING PRICE & VOLUME as of March 23, 2022

Sources: Company reports, Stockwatch, Bloomberg