    VZLA   CA92859G1037

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

(VZLA)
  Report
Vizsla Silver : Financial Statements for the period ended October 31, 2021

12/31/2021 | 12:57pm EST
(Formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited) For the six months ended October 31, 2021

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

As at

Note

October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

49,874,662

19,398,272

Tax receivables

7,203,001

1,344,511

Other receivables

408,727

6,846

Prepaid expenses

1,010,457

116,136

Total current assets

58,496,847

20,865,765

Property, plant and equipment

4

163,170

101,337

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

88,005,868

18,508,268

Total assets

146,665,885

39,475,370

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

957,260

1,290,721

Total liabilities

957,260

1,290,721

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

6

156,833,743

45,962,344

Reserves

6

19,039,811

8,148,730

Share to be issued

6

199,556

308,594

Accoumulated other Comprehensive loss

(559,347)

5,476

Deficit

2

(29,805,138)

(16,240,495)

Total shareholders' equity

145,708,625

38,184,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

146,665,885

39,475,370

Note 1 - Nature of operations and going concern

Note 8 - Subsequent events

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Michael Konnert"

"Craig Parry"

Director, CEO

Director, Chairman

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 2

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Note

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

General and administrative expenses

Amortization

4

$

11,825

$

812

$

27,424

$

4,174

Consulting fees

63,017

246,369

148,740

406,713

Directors fees

7

90,000

33,750

180,000

67,500

Exploration investigation

(96,813)

28,743

(6,687)

28,743

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(123,594)

(146,177)

(140,795)

120,059

Management fees

7

293,507

161,667

381,007

161,667

Marketing

1,215,942

637,450

1,816,226

1,128,256

Office and miscellaneous

7

461,999

136,403

785,946

208,117

Professional fees

(48,688)

149,667

201,789

206,644

Share based compensation

6e

3,832,373

2,989,387

7,296,417

3,957,487

Transaction costs

2

1,122,356

-

1,122,356

-

Transfer agent and filing

41,539

45,397

166,929

55,365

Travel and promotion

132,724

36,281

182,754

36,281

6,996,187

4,319,749

12,162,106

6,381,006

Other Income

Interest income

(40,182)

-

(91,261)

-

Net loss

$

(6,956,005)

(4,319,749)

(12,070,845)

(6,381,006)

Other Comprehensive (Gain) Loss

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to gain

Translation gain on foreign operations

(525,102)

-

(564,823)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(7,481,107)

$

(4,319,749)

$

(12,635,668)

$

(6,381,006)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.05)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

Weighted average number of common shares

Basic and diluted

140,166,189

90,233,519

128,494,841

75,251,631

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 3

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(12,070,845)

(6,381,006)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization

27,424

4,174

Foreign exchange loss

30,678

-

Share-based compensation

7,296,417

3,957,487

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(249,724)

5,503

Due to/from related parties

(83,737)

35,403

Taxes receivable

(5,858,490)

(542,521)

Other receivable

(401,881)

-

Prepaid expenses

(894,321)

(695,433)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(12,204,479)

(3,616,393)

Investing activities

Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets

(17,764,259)

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(9,651,958)

(3,626,521)

Purchase of equipment

(89,257)

(19,273)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(27,505,474)

(3,645,794)

Financing activities

Cash proceeds of common shares issued net of issuance costs

68,857,632

34,071,868

Issuance of common shares - option exercise

449,020

-

Issuance of common shares - warrants exercise

1,386,911

-

Subscriptions receivable

57,603

-

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

70,751,166

34,071,868

Effect of foreign exchange

(564,823)

-

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

31,041,213

26,809,681

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

19,398,272

2,583,910

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

49,874,662

29,393,591

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 4

VIZSLA SILVER CORP.

(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares - unaudited

Common shares

Other

Number

Amount

Reserves

Share to be issued

comprehensive

Deficit

Total

income (loss)

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, April 30, 2020

58,895,348

12,202,496

2,126,899

308,594

-

(5,141,223)

9,496,766

Shares issued pursuant to private placement and prospectus

27,035,500

35,072,785

-

-

-

-

35,072,785

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options

5,164,870

1,512,248

-

-

-

-

1,512,248

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(2,513,165)

-

-

-

-

(2,513,165)

Share issuance costs - finders warrants

-

(1,360,087)

1,360,087

-

-

-

-

Stock based compensation

-

-

3,957,487

-

-

-

3,957,487

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(6,381,006)

(6,381,006)

Balance, October 31, 2020

91,095,718

44,914,277

7,444,473

308,594

-

(11,522,229)

41,145,115

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options

2,944,518

1,023,402

-

-

-

-

1,023,402

Shares issued for services

28,508

41,468

-

-

-

-

41,468

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(16,803)

-

-

-

-

(16,803)

Stock based compensation

-

-

704,257

-

-

-

704,257

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

5,476

(4,718,266)

(4,712,790)

Balance, April 30, 2021

94,068,744

45,962,344

8,148,730

308,594

5,476

(16,240,495)

38,184,649

Shares issued pursuant to private placement and prospectus

29,290,000

71,152,150

2,072,850

-

-

-

73,225,000

Shares issued for property

17,940,574

43,772,500

-

-

-

-

43,772,500

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options

6,602,028

1,835,931

-

-

-

-

1,835,931

Subscription receivable

-

-

-

57,603

-

-

57,603

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(4,367,368)

-

-

-

-

(4,367,368)

Share issuance costs - finders warrants

-

(1,521,814)

1,521,814

-

-

-

-

Stock based compensation

-

-

7,296,417

-

-

-

7,296,417

Contingent consideration adjustment

-

-

-

(166,641)

-

-

(166,641)

Transfer of exploration and evaluation assets pursuant to spin-out

-

-

-

-

-

(1,493,798)

(1,493,798)

Net loss and other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(564,823)

(12,070,845)

(12,635,668)

Balance, October 31, 2021

147,901,346

156,833,743

19,039,811

199,556

(559,347)

(29,805,138)

145,708,625

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 5

Disclaimer

Vizsla Silver Corp. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
