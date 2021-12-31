Vizsla Silver : Financial Statements for the period ended October 31, 2021
(Formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited) For the six months ended October 31, 2021
VIZSLA SILVER CORP.
(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited
As at
Note
October 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
49,874,662
19,398,272
Tax receivables
7,203,001
1,344,511
Other receivables
408,727
6,846
Prepaid expenses
1,010,457
116,136
Total current assets
58,496,847
20,865,765
Property, plant and equipment
4
163,170
101,337
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
88,005,868
18,508,268
Total assets
146,665,885
39,475,370
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
957,260
1,290,721
Total liabilities
957,260
1,290,721
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
6
156,833,743
45,962,344
Reserves
6
19,039,811
8,148,730
Share to be issued
6
199,556
308,594
Accoumulated other Comprehensive loss
(559,347)
5,476
Deficit
2
(29,805,138)
(16,240,495)
Total shareholders' equity
145,708,625
38,184,649
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
146,665,885
39,475,370
Note 1 - Nature of operations and going concern
Note 8 - Subsequent events
They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Michael Konnert"
"Craig Parry"
Director, CEO
Director, Chairman
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
VIZSLA SILVER CORP.
(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Note
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
General and administrative expenses
Amortization
4
$
11,825
$
812
$
27,424
$
4,174
Consulting fees
63,017
246,369
148,740
406,713
Directors fees
7
90,000
33,750
180,000
67,500
Exploration investigation
(96,813)
28,743
(6,687)
28,743
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(123,594)
(146,177)
(140,795)
120,059
Management fees
7
293,507
161,667
381,007
161,667
Marketing
1,215,942
637,450
1,816,226
1,128,256
Office and miscellaneous
7
461,999
136,403
785,946
208,117
Professional fees
(48,688)
149,667
201,789
206,644
Share based compensation
6e
3,832,373
2,989,387
7,296,417
3,957,487
Transaction costs
2
1,122,356
-
1,122,356
-
Transfer agent and filing
41,539
45,397
166,929
55,365
Travel and promotion
132,724
36,281
182,754
36,281
6,996,187
4,319,749
12,162,106
6,381,006
Other Income
Interest income
(40,182)
-
(91,261)
-
Net loss
$
(6,956,005)
(4,319,749)
(12,070,845)
(6,381,006)
Other Comprehensive (Gain) Loss
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to gain
Translation gain on foreign operations
(525,102)
-
(564,823)
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(7,481,107)
$
(4,319,749)
$
(12,635,668)
$
(6,381,006)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.05)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.08)
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic and diluted
140,166,189
90,233,519
128,494,841
75,251,631
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
VIZSLA SILVER CORP.
(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(12,070,845)
(6,381,006)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
27,424
4,174
Foreign exchange loss
30,678
-
Share-based compensation
7,296,417
3,957,487
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(249,724)
5,503
Due to/from related parties
(83,737)
35,403
Taxes receivable
(5,858,490)
(542,521)
Other receivable
(401,881)
-
Prepaid expenses
(894,321)
(695,433)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(12,204,479)
(3,616,393)
Investing activities
Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets
(17,764,259)
-
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(9,651,958)
(3,626,521)
Purchase of equipment
(89,257)
(19,273)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(27,505,474)
(3,645,794)
Financing activities
Cash proceeds of common shares issued net of issuance costs
68,857,632
34,071,868
Issuance of common shares - option exercise
449,020
-
Issuance of common shares - warrants exercise
1,386,911
-
Subscriptions receivable
57,603
-
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
70,751,166
34,071,868
Effect of foreign exchange
(564,823)
-
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
31,041,213
26,809,681
Cash and cash equivalents
, beginning of period
19,398,272
2,583,910
Cash and cash equivalents
, end of period
49,874,662
29,393,591
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
VIZSLA SILVER CORP.
(formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares - unaudited
Common shares
Other
Number
Amount
Reserves
Share to be issued
comprehensive
Deficit
Total
income (loss)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, April 30, 2020
58,895,348
12,202,496
2,126,899
308,594
-
(5,141,223)
9,496,766
Shares issued pursuant to private placement and prospectus
27,035,500
35,072,785
-
-
-
-
35,072,785
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options
5,164,870
1,512,248
-
-
-
-
1,512,248
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(2,513,165)
-
-
-
-
(2,513,165)
Share issuance costs - finders warrants
-
(1,360,087)
1,360,087
-
-
-
-
Stock based compensation
-
-
3,957,487
-
-
-
3,957,487
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(6,381,006)
(6,381,006)
Balance, October 31, 2020
91,095,718
44,914,277
7,444,473
308,594
-
(11,522,229)
41,145,115
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options
2,944,518
1,023,402
-
-
-
-
1,023,402
Shares issued for services
28,508
41,468
-
-
-
-
41,468
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(16,803)
-
-
-
-
(16,803)
Stock based compensation
-
-
704,257
-
-
-
704,257
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
5,476
(4,718,266)
(4,712,790)
Balance, April 30, 2021
94,068,744
45,962,344
8,148,730
308,594
5,476
(16,240,495)
38,184,649
Shares issued pursuant to private placement and prospectus
29,290,000
71,152,150
2,072,850
-
-
-
73,225,000
Shares issued for property
17,940,574
43,772,500
-
-
-
-
43,772,500
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants and options
6,602,028
1,835,931
-
-
-
-
1,835,931
Subscription receivable
-
-
-
57,603
-
-
57,603
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(4,367,368)
-
-
-
-
(4,367,368)
Share issuance costs - finders warrants
-
(1,521,814)
1,521,814
-
-
-
-
Stock based compensation
-
-
7,296,417
-
-
-
7,296,417
Contingent consideration adjustment
-
-
-
(166,641)
-
-
(166,641)
Transfer of exploration and evaluation assets pursuant to spin-out
-
-
-
-
-
(1,493,798)
(1,493,798)
Net loss and other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(564,823)
(12,070,845)
(12,635,668)
Balance, October 31, 2021
147,901,346
156,833,743
19,039,811
199,556
(559,347)
(29,805,138)
145,708,625
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
