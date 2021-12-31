Vizsla Silver : Financial Statements for the period ended October 31, 2021

(Formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited) For the six months ended October 31, 2021

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited As at Note October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 49,874,662 19,398,272 Tax receivables 7,203,001 1,344,511 Other receivables 408,727 6,846 Prepaid expenses 1,010,457 116,136 Total current assets 58,496,847 20,865,765 Property, plant and equipment 4 163,170 101,337 Exploration and evaluation assets 5 88,005,868 18,508,268 Total assets 146,665,885 39,475,370 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7 957,260 1,290,721 Total liabilities 957,260 1,290,721 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 6 156,833,743 45,962,344 Reserves 6 19,039,811 8,148,730 Share to be issued 6 199,556 308,594 Accoumulated other Comprehensive loss (559,347) 5,476 Deficit 2 (29,805,138) (16,240,495) Total shareholders' equity 145,708,625 38,184,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 146,665,885 39,475,370 Note 1 - Nature of operations and going concern Note 8 - Subsequent events They are signed on the Company's behalf by: "Michael Konnert" "Craig Parry" Director, CEO Director, Chairman The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 2

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Note October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 General and administrative expenses Amortization 4 $ 11,825 $ 812 $ 27,424 $ 4,174 Consulting fees 63,017 246,369 148,740 406,713 Directors fees 7 90,000 33,750 180,000 67,500 Exploration investigation (96,813) 28,743 (6,687) 28,743 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (123,594) (146,177) (140,795) 120,059 Management fees 7 293,507 161,667 381,007 161,667 Marketing 1,215,942 637,450 1,816,226 1,128,256 Office and miscellaneous 7 461,999 136,403 785,946 208,117 Professional fees (48,688) 149,667 201,789 206,644 Share based compensation 6e 3,832,373 2,989,387 7,296,417 3,957,487 Transaction costs 2 1,122,356 - 1,122,356 - Transfer agent and filing 41,539 45,397 166,929 55,365 Travel and promotion 132,724 36,281 182,754 36,281 6,996,187 4,319,749 12,162,106 6,381,006 Other Income Interest income (40,182) - (91,261) - Net loss $ (6,956,005) (4,319,749) (12,070,845) (6,381,006) Other Comprehensive (Gain) Loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to gain Translation gain on foreign operations (525,102) - (564,823) - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (7,481,107) $ (4,319,749) $ (12,635,668) $ (6,381,006) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05) $ (0.05) $ (0.09) $ (0.08) Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted 140,166,189 90,233,519 128,494,841 75,251,631 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 3

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (formerly Vizsla Resources Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited Six months Six months ended ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (12,070,845) (6,381,006) Items not affecting cash: Amortization 27,424 4,174 Foreign exchange loss 30,678 - Share-based compensation 7,296,417 3,957,487 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (249,724) 5,503 Due to/from related parties (83,737) 35,403 Taxes receivable (5,858,490) (542,521) Other receivable (401,881) - Prepaid expenses (894,321) (695,433) Net cash flows used in operating activities (12,204,479) (3,616,393) Investing activities Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets (17,764,259) - Exploration and evaluation expenditures (9,651,958) (3,626,521) Purchase of equipment (89,257) (19,273) Net cash flows used in investing activities (27,505,474) (3,645,794) Financing activities Cash proceeds of common shares issued net of issuance costs 68,857,632 34,071,868 Issuance of common shares - option exercise 449,020 - Issuance of common shares - warrants exercise 1,386,911 - Subscriptions receivable 57,603 - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 70,751,166 34,071,868 Effect of foreign exchange (564,823) - Increase in cash and cash equivalents 31,041,213 26,809,681 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 19,398,272 2,583,910 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 49,874,662 29,393,591 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Page | 4