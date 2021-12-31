Vizsla Silver : MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2021

(FORMERLY VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP., VIZSLA CAPITAL CORP.) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (FORMERLY VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP., VIZSLA CAPITAL CORP.) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 BASIS OF DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Vizsla") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2021. The MD&A was prepared to conform to National Instrument 51-102F1 and was approved by the Board of Directors prior to its release. Readers are cautioned that the MD&A contains forward-looking statements and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the Forward-Looking Statement disclaimer included with this MD&A. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The statements and any summary of results presented in the MD&A were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Please consult the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2021, for more complete financial information. All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. DATE This MD&A has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of December 29, 2021. OVERALL PERFORMANCE NATURE OF BUSINESS Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated as Vizsla Capital Corp. under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on September 26, 2017. On March 8, 2018, the Company changed its name to Vizsla Resources Corp. The shares of the Company are trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VZLA". On February 8, 2021, the Company changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently conducts its operations in Mexico and Canada. The head office and principal address of the Company is located at #700 -1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3V7. The Company has no substantial revenue and supports its operations through the sale of equity or assets such as mineral properties. The value of any mineral property is dependent upon the existence or potential existence of economically recoverable mineral reserves. See section related to "Risk Factors" in this statement. 2

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (FORMERLY VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP., VIZSLA CAPITAL CORP.) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 OVERALL PERFORMANCE (continued) FINANCING On June 3, 2021, the Company announced closing of the bought deal prospectus offering of 27,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$2.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$69,000,000, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriter's over-allotment option for 3,600,000 Units (the "Public Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company until December 3, 2022, at a price of C$3.25. In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Public Offering, on closing the Company paid to the Underwriter a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Public Offering, other than in respect of sales of the Public Offering to the Company's president's list (the "President's List") for which the Company paid a cash commission equal to 3%. As further consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Public Offering, on closing the Company issued broker warrants to the Underwriters, exercisable at any time on or before December 3, 2022, to acquire that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Public Offering (3% in respect of the President's List) at an exercise price of C$2.50. The Company paid $4,080,031 and allocated fair value of $1,459,487 for the broker warrants. On June 21, 2021, the Company announced completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on June 3, 2021. The Company issued a total of 1,690,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$2.50 per unit for gross proceeds of C$4,225,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Private Placement Warrant"). Each Private Placement Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for 18 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$3.25. The Company paid cash finder's fees equal to 6% of the gross proceeds and issued broker warrants of the Company, exercisable at any time on or before December 18, 2022, to acquire that number of common shares in the capital of the Company which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Private Placement at an exercise price of C$2.50. The Company paid $287,338 and allocated fair value of $70,569 for the broker warrants. USE OF PROCEEDS Net proceeds of the financings are being used to advance the Company's flagship project Panuco -Copala project in Mexico. On July 21, 2021, the Company exercised the option agreements related to the project. A cash payment of $17.8 million was made to the vendor as part of the settlement agreement. The Company will continue to evaluate and acquire future growth opportunities including strengthening the land holding in the district. The Company also will continue the current +100,000 metres resource/discovery-based drill program with an intention of reporting of maiden resource estimate on the Napoleon and Tajitos veins by the end of March 2022. 3

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. (FORMERLY VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP., VIZSLA CAPITAL CORP.) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 OVERALL PERFORMANCE (continued) EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS AND WARRANTS During the period ended October 31, 2021, 5,496,028 warrants were exercised for proceeds of $1,386,911, and 1,106,000 options were exercised for proceeds of $449,020. PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT On June 20, 2021, the Company announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed, including the special resolution to approve the proposal plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Vizsla Silver will spin-out its British Columbia copper exploration assets to Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper" or "SpinCo"). The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement under the terms of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Common shares of Vizsla Copper (the "SpinCo Shares") will be distributed to shareholders of Vizsla Silver (the "Shareholders") on the basis of one Vizsla Copper share for every three common shares of Vizsla Silver. The Arrangement will not result in any change to a shareholder's ownership of Vizsla Silver. The majority of shareholders (those who hold their shares through their broker) will receive their SpinCo Shares with no further action. Once the Arrangement becomes effective, Shareholders will own shares in both public companies: (i) Vizsla Copper, which will focus on the 100% owned Blueberry copper project located in the Babine porphyry belt of Central British Columbia and the option to acquire a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass copper property located 200 kilometres north of Smithers, British Columbia, and (ii) Vizsla Silver, which will continue to advance the Panuco Copala silver-gold project in Mexico. The Arrangement was completed on September 20, 2021, and the Company injected $1,122,356 million working capital to Vizsla Copper as a transaction cost for the Arrangement. The shares of Vizsla Copper commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on September 21, 2021, under the symbol - VCU. On September 20, 2021, the Company transferred its 100% interest in the Blueberry Property and Carruthers Pass Property and completed the Arrangement to spin out the shares of Vizsla Copper to the shareholders of Vizsla Silver. Pursuant to the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Vizsla Silver on September 19, 2021, received one new common share of Vizsla Silver and 0.3333 of a Vizsla Copper share for each common share held. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each issued and outstanding Vizsla Silver option has been adjusted for the assets spun-out. The exercise prices of the Vizsla Silver replacement stock options were adjusted based on the proportional market value of the two companies after completion of the Arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each issued and outstanding Vizsla Silver warrant has been adjusted for the assets spun-out such that for each of the warrant exercised, the holder is entitled to receive one New Vizsla Share for each Vizsla Share that was issuable upon due exercise of the Vizsla Warrant and one-third of Vizsla Copper share immediately prior to September 20, 2021. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, the Arrangement is considered to be a transaction between parties under common control and accordingly the value of the assets has been recorded for accounting purposes at its historical carrying cost of $1,493,798. Vizsla Copper had no assets, liabilities, profit or loss, or cash flow prior to the Arrangement. As such, the Company has not disclosed separately the impact of the discontinued operations of Vizsla Copper in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4