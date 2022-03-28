Log in
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
Russian internet firm VK appoints advisers for $400 mln bonds

03/28/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
March 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet group VK on Monday appointed financial advisers for proposals to be made to holders of its $400 million bonds who seek to demand their redemption rights, just weeks after flagging issues with servicing its debt.

The London-listed firm, which also runs email provider mail.ru and has operations in gaming and education technology, saw its shares plummet following a U.S. sanction on its chief executive that dramatically changed VK's prospects.

The company said on Monday it has appointed Aspring Capital and Serdika Financial Services to develop options for holders of its senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 to address events "outside the control of the company".

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russian billionaires, companies and officials in an attempt to force Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine after its invasion of the neighbour on Feb. 24. Russia has called its actions a "special military operation".

VK's shares have been banned from trading since March 3.

The company said earlier this month that it may not have enough liquidity to pay its debt holders if most of them demand to redeem the debt - which they are entitled to in the event that trading of its GDRs remained suspended for 10 consecutive days. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 150 B 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net income 2022 -1 074 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net Debt 2022 12 236 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 718 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 85,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 91,62 RUB
Average target price 2 459,65 RUB
Spread / Average Target 2 585%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sergeevich Kiriyenko Chief Executive Officer
Dmitry Grishin Non-Executive Chairman
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Igor Yermakov Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Alexey Milevskiy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%194
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.25%13 704
DENTSU INC.19.76%11 011
WEIBO CORPORATION-18.08%6 004
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.1.20%437
ADWAYS INC.-11.85%251