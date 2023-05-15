Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds VK : 1Q 2023 press release 05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields May 15, 2023 VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred to as "VK" or "the Company") releases operating results and segment information for Q1 2023 VK HIGHLLIGHTS FOR Q1 2023 Key results for Q1 2023 +39.5% +67% +107% Revenue growth Growth of online advertising Growth of SME segment online advertising revenue VK revenue grew by 39.5% YoY to RUB 27.3 bn. Revenue growth was mainly driven by a 67% growth in online advertising in comparison with Q1 2022 to RUB 16.3 bn. The main growth drivers of advertising were: performance formats with 1.8x YoY growth; o SME segment which doubled YoY. VK key audience indicators in Q1 20231 76 mn 3.6 bn >95% DAU Minutes per day, Time spent Monthly audience reach within the Russian internet segment As of the end of Q1 2023, users of VK services accounted for over 95% of the total monthly Russian Internet segment audience.

VK increased the audience of its platforms while also intensifying user engagement: In Q1 2023, the DAU of all VK services rose by 17% YoY and reached 76 mn users; In Q1 2023, time spent across VK services increased by 17% YoY, with time spent averaging 3.6 bn minutes per day. 1 Source: Mediascope, Q1 2023, Russia 0+, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices. 1 RESULTS OF OPERATING SEGMENTS FOR Q1 2023 Segment performance for Q1 2023 RUB bn, Social Elimination of networks & EdTech VK Tech New business intragroup Group unless otherwise stated content lines transactions and services non-allocated costs Revenue 21.5 3.4 1.1 1.35 (0.2) 27.3 YoY, % 46.7% 20.6% 55.4% 0.8% 39.5% The revenue of VK's key "Social networks & content services segment" increased by 47% YoY in Q1 2023 to RUB

21.5 bn. The main drivers of growth were: The growth of the VKontakte social network, VK's biggest asset. Its MAU in Russia in Q1 2023 increased by 11% YoY to a record 81.5 mn users, while DAU grew by 11% YoY to a record of 52.3 mn users. The growth of the audience and its engagement led to a 49% YoY increase in VKontakte's revenue in Q1 2023. The acquisition of the Dzen platform in September 2022. As of the end of Q1 2023, Dzen's DAU reached 32.5 mn.

"EdTech" segment revenue grew by 21% in Q1 2023 to RUB 3.4 bn. 800,000 students registered with Skillbox Holding Limited education platforms in Q1 2023, with 37,000 of them being new paying students. VK consolidated the largest online platform for school students, Uchi.ru, on February 20, 2023. The number of new active Uchi.ru students reached 1 mn in Q1 2023, with 209,000 new paying students.

"VK Tech" remained the fastest growing VK segment in Q1 2023 . Its revenue increased by 55% YoY to RUB 1.1 bn.

VK Cloud solutions and services for HR automation were the primary drivers of the segment's growth.

VK Cloud solutions and services for HR automation were the primary drivers of the segment's growth. "New business lines" segment is in an active investment phase. It includes such new products and services as voice technologies, VK Play and RuStore. As of the end of Q1 2023, more than 16.5 mn accounts were registered on VK Play, and the project's MAU surpassed 13 mn users, while 10 mn individuals installed the RuStore app store on their devices. VK also sold 2.2x more smart speakers to end consumers in Q1 2023 than in Q1 2022. VK's revenue and key audience indicators increased significantly in Q1 2023 as a result of the company's active investments in content, development of monetization programs, recommendation systems, and new technologies. In addition, high demand for VK's educational services and business technologies was a key growth driver. 2 SOCIAL NETWORKS & CONTENT SERVICES SEGMENT Audience indicators of key segment assets in Q1 2023, Russia 81 mn 37 mn 50 mn 33 mn VKontakte, MAU Odnoklassniki, MAU Mail, MAU Dzen, DAU (March 2023) "Social networks & content services" segment performance - Q1 2023 RUB bn, Q1 2022 Q1 2023 YoY, % unless otherwise stated Revenue 14.7 21.5 46.7% Main projects: VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Dzen, Pulse, Portal, Mail.ru, VK Music, VK Clips, VK Video, VK Messenger The revenue of the "Social networks & content services" segment in Q1 2023 increased by 47% YoY, reaching RUB 21.5 bn. Online advertising was the primary driver of the revenue growth. In particular, VKontakte revenue increased by 49% YoY. The segment's revenue growth incorporates the impact of the consolidation of the Dzen platform in September 2022. VKontakte VKontakte maintains its leading position among social networks in Russia: the MAU in Q1 2023 grew by 11% YoY to a record of 81.5 mn users. The global average monthly audience of VKontakte in Q1 2023 reached a record high of 104.2 mn active users. The DAU in Russia grew by 11% compared to Q1 2022 to a record of 52.3 mn users. In March 2023, the peak daily audience reached 53.6 mn users setting a new record. Total time spent on VKontakte in Q1 2023 was 45 minutes per day1. VKontakte was reaching 86% of the Russian internet audience in March 2023, with 54% of users visiting the platform daily2. VKontakte modified its "For You" suggested media feed in February 2023, with an emphasis on colorful visual formats and deep audience engagement. The feed is powered by machine learning algorithms that detect topics and analyze if the information is up-to-date, relevant, its visual appeal and how it fits with trends. Various indicators, such as likes, views, comments, subscriptions, reposts, and other aspects, improve the accuracy of recommendations. Total news feed and recommendations feed views increased by 37% YoY in Q1 2023 thanks to the evolution of recommendations and increased audience engagement. The overall number of active creator public pages in VKontakte increased by 10% YoY to 2.06 mn in March 2023. Revenue of creators using VK Donut increased by 178% YoY in Q1 2023, exceeding RUB 168 mn. In Q1 2023, the number of communities using this tool increased by 67% YoY, and the number of members making payments through VK Donut surged by 113% YoY. VKontakte also presented a new monetization interface in Q1 2023, enabling content creators to directly receive money earned through monetization tools. In order to support self-employed authors, the company will give out an increased compensation over a six-month period, in the equivalent of the professional income tax. The number of apps on the VK Mini Apps platform increased in Q1 2023 by 83% YoY to 76,600. The platform's MAU increased by 4% to 43.3 mn users in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, while the ad monetization of mini apps increased by 145% over the same period. In Q1 2023, VK Mini Apps platform launched a new technology for displaying ads in mini apps. The number of mobile games in the VKontakte catalogue in Q1 2023 increased by 98% YoY, and revenue from in- game purchases on mobile devices grew by 75%. Source: Mediascope, Q1 2023, Russia 0+, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices Source: Mediascope, March 2023, Russia 0+, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices 3 VKontakte continues to implement NFT technologies. VK NFT, a service for transferring non-fungible tokens to the social network, presented its first mechanics for partners: they can release their own collections, create a separate branded page within the app, and add NFTs with varying degrees of rarity. VK NFT already supports the most popular blockchains on the market - Ethereum, Polygon, TON, and continues to expand this pool. Also, VKontakte, together with Definition, held the first online hackathon for Web3 developers on the VK NFT platform. Odnoklassniki (OK) Russian MAU for OK stood at 37 mn in Q1 2023. Audiences demonstrated strong engagement in Q1 2023 by sending more than 11.7 bn virtual gifts, 618 mn postcards, and 560 mn stickers. OK focuses on developing creator content, with the reach of content creator and media communities in Q1 2023 increasing by 50% YoY. OK continues to develop monetization programs, with over 1,000 creators joining in the first months of the two programs (video and feed content monetization). OK content creators began to earn twice as much as they did with previous partnership programs. In Q1 2023, the content audience of the Hobbies service, launched in September 2022, reached 21.8 mn users per month. The new service allowed OK content creators to reach an additional target audience. On average, users watch more than 5 mn minutes of content about hobbies per day. At the end of March 2023, OK released their first original show, "OKnutie Lyudi" ("OK People"). The first episode of the show had 15.5 mn views within a month. Dzen By the end of Q1 2023, Dzen platform daily audience increased by 11% YoY and amounted to 32.5 mn1. The integration of Dzen and Pulse, VK's recommendation system, began in March 2023. The teams will develop a unified content platform under the Dzen brand. The integration of the platforms will increase creators' potential audience. In addition, Dzen launched the Subscribtions tab on dzen.ru in Q1 2023. The tab only displays content from creators the user has subscribed to. Dzen has begun testing its Showcase, a new format for demonstrating content that allows new users to quickly get to know the most popular authors. Dzen authors can now withdraw funds earned from platform monetization through the VK Pay service. To do this, they need to go to the Studio and indicate their VK ID in the Monetization section. Mail.ru Mail.ru email service's average MAU reached 50 mn users2 in Q1 2023, while DAU amounted to 17.2 mn3. Mail.ru has been a leader among e-mail services in Russia for many years. Mail.ru revenue in Q1 2023 rose by 43% YoY to RUB 772 mn thanks to updates in the advertising network and advertising formats, as well as their growing efficiency for advertisers. Cloud Mail.ru Cloud Mail.ru average MAU in Q1 2023 increased by 29% YoY and amounted to 22.1 mn users. Its average DAU increased by 50% over the same period to 2.5 mn4. In total, 6 bn files were uploaded to the Cloud in Q1 2023. Daily audience of dzen.ru and mobile apps. Absolute metrics source: Mediascope Cross Web, March 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and

mobile. Dynamic data source: company data. Source: Mediascope Cross Web, Q1 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile. Source: Mediascope Cross Web, Q1 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile. Source: Mediascope Cross Web, Q1 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile. 4 The number of views and subscribers of content services in Q1 2023 2.0 bn 1 bn 41 mn VK Video, views VK Clips, views VK Music, MAU in Q1 2023 +24% YoY X2 YoY VK Video VK Video average daily views (excluding VK Clips) reached 2.04 bn in Q1 2023 (+24% YoY) thanks in part to improved recommendation algorithms - views for the main video showcase increased by 145% YoY. The platform's library of professional content continues to grow. In 2023 the platform will have fresh exclusive content from bloggers as well as the largest producer of entertainment shows - Medium Quality. More than 20 projects from the label are among the newly revealed products. On April 1, 2023, a new episode of the show "Chto bylo dalshe?" ("What happened next?") was released exclusively on the VK Video platform. In 2023, VK Video plans to continue its focus on attracting new users and developing the platform both within the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, and as part of a standalone app. VK Clips Daily views of VK Clips in Q1 2023 increased by 104% YoY to 956 mn. VK Clips time spent increased by 150% YoY in part due to the new recommendation system. The number of published clips increased by 106% YoY, while the number of content creators increased by 119%. VK Clips continued to develop tools for content creators in Q1 2023, introducing sound effects, the ability to upload videos in the mobile version of VKontakte, download videos of any quality, and use photos to create clips. VK Music Average MAU for VK Music reached almost 41 mn in Q1 2023. VK Music introduced a Podcasts section, lyrics, and the option to listen to favorite radio stations in the web version of the VKontakte music section. VK Records released the soundtrack for the Atomic Heart video game, which was distributed across all music platforms and reached the top of the charts with over 131 mn streams. VK Messenger The MAU of VK Messenger in Q1 2023 grew by 4% YoY to 67.2 mn users. The number of installations of VK Messenger standalone app reached around 6.85 mn as of the end of Q1 2023. VK Messenger introduced a desktop app for Windows and macOS in Q1 2023, as well as advanced data transfer technology based on the QUIC Internet protocol. VK Messenger also accelerated message delivery and content loading speed. Since March 2023, VK Mini Apps open platform services have become available for shared use in VK Messenger. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer VK Company Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about VK COMPANY LIMITED 03:18a Vk : 1Q 2023 press release PU 03:18a Vk : 1Q23 results presentation PU 05/05 Vk : places uncertificated interest-baring non-convertible bonds PU 04/28 Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure EQ 04/27 VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report EQ 04/24 Vk : Annual report VK Company 2022 PU 04/14 Vk Company : VK announces coupon payments EQ 03/30 VK Company Limited (LSE:VKCO) acquired remaining stake in Digita.. CI 03/16 VK Company Limited audited IFRS results for Q4 and 2022 EQ 03/16 VK Company Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI