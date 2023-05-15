VK : 1Q23 ESG Highlights

VK HR Tek has released afree application for employees
The Water Footprint Calculator mini- application is now on the VK Mini Apps platform, which calculates how much water a person spends daily
Dzen created a collection of unisex clothing made from sustainable materials
VK launched the"Digital Subbotnik" social project, a social campaign that will help Russian users cope with the problem of digital garbage and teach them to be conscious about files in the digital space
Uchi.ru hosted theAll-RussianOlympiad on the world around and ecology for students in grades1-9. In 2023, the number of participants in the Olympiad reached 1.4 mn schoolchildren
VKontakte together with the Leukemia
Foundation, launched the #againstcancertogether campaign. The coverage of the company was >4 mn
1.9 mn schoolchildren took part in theAll-
Russian Olympiad on financial literacy and entrepreneurship on Uchi.ru
The "Code of Kindness" Foundation summed up the results of work in 2022. Over the past year, the fund received > RUB81 mn
For International Safe Internet Day, OK launchedUser Security Center
VK became the first company in Russia to place its program on all existing platforms for finding vulnerabilities: the company
had already announced cooperation with the Standoff 365 and BI.ZONE Bug Bounty platforms
VK has doubled the maximum bug bounty
payouts for researchers on all three platforms.
VK and ANO "Digital economy" launched a new season of theeducational project in
the field of digital literacy and cybersecurity "Digital educational program"
OK: animal care
OK launched aproject to find pets. From December 29 to January 15, users of the social network could receive up to RUB 5,000 to promote the announcement of the loss of a pet through the advertising account of the social network
In order to help pet owners prepare for the noisy holidays, OK, together with the RAY Foundation, prepared cards with recommendations. In these cards you can find key rules that you should follow in order to avoid the loss of an animal, as well as learn how to help your pet to deal with this stress
Project materials receivedmore than 170,000 views
Dzen: sustainable clothing collection
Dzen has created a collection of unisex clothing made from sustainable materials. Its design is inspired by the film "Exit" directed by Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaev, nominated for an "Oscar" in 2023.
All products are made fromsafe fabrics produced without harmful chemicals, which is confirmed by the Oeko-tex 100 certificate
The authors of Dzentalkedwith Maxim Arbugaev about the problem of climate change and the extinction of species
The new merchandise collection will be available on the "Code of Kindness" charity shelf at Lamoda.All proceeds from the sale will be used to support Russian NGOs that help nature