  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. VK Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
0.8560 USD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

VK : 1Q23 ESG Highlights

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key ESG projects and events

Q1 2023

Key ESG projects and events for Q1 2023

Environmental responsibility

  • VK HR Tek has released a free application for employees
  • The Water Footprint Calculator mini- application is now on the VK Mini Apps platform, which calculates how much water a person spends daily
  • Dzen created a collection of unisex clothing made from sustainable materials
  • VK launched the "Digital Subbotnik" social project, a social campaign that will help Russian users cope with the problem of digital garbage and teach them to be conscious about files in the digital space
  • Uchi.ru hosted the All-RussianOlympiad on the world around and ecology for students in grades 1-9. In 2023, the number of participants in the Olympiad reached 1.4 mn schoolchildren

Social responsibility

  • VKontakte together with the Leukemia
    Foundation, launched the #againstcancertogether campaign. The coverage of the company was >4 mn
  • 1.9 mn schoolchildren took part in the All-
    Russian Olympiad on financial literacy and entrepreneurship on Uchi.ru
  • The "Code of Kindness" Foundation summed up the results of work in 2022. Over the past year, the fund received > RUB 81 mn

Corporate

Governance

  • For International Safe Internet Day, OK launched User Security Center
  • VK became the first company in Russia to
    place its program on all existing platforms for finding vulnerabilities: the company
    had already announced cooperation with the Standoff 365 and BI.ZONE Bug Bounty platforms
  • VK has doubled the maximum bug bounty
    payouts for researchers on all three platforms.
  • VK and ANO "Digital economy" launched a new season of the educational project in
    the field of digital literacy and cybersecurity "Digital educational program"

Environmental responsibility

OK: animal care

  • OK launched a project to find pets. From December 29 to January 15, users of the social network could receive up to RUB 5,000 to promote the announcement of the loss of a pet through the advertising account of the social network
  • In order to help pet owners prepare for the noisy holidays, OK, together with the RAY Foundation, prepared cards with recommendations. In these cards you can find key rules that you should follow in order to avoid the loss of an animal, as well as learn how to help your pet to deal with this stress
  • Project materials received more than 170,000 views

Dzen: sustainable clothing collection

  • Dzen has created a collection of unisex clothing made from sustainable materials. Its design is inspired by the film "Exit" directed by Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaev, nominated for an "Oscar" in 2023.
  • All products are made from safe fabrics produced without harmful chemicals, which is confirmed by the Oeko-tex 100 certificate
  • The authors of Dzen talkedwith Maxim Arbugaev about the problem of climate change and the extinction of species
  • The new merchandise collection will be available on the "Code of Kindness" charity shelf at Lamoda. All proceeds from the sale will be used to support Russian NGOs that help nature

Disclaimer

VK Company Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VK COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 124 B 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net income 2023 156 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 745x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 50 516 M 656 M 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart VK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VK Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 223,37 RUB
Average target price 1 149,49 RUB
Spread / Average Target 415%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sergeevich Kiriyenko Chief Executive Officer
Svetlana Boryslavskaya Head-Cooperation with Controlling Shareholders
Sergei Vladimirovich Kupriyanov Chairman
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Igor Yermakov Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%656
DENTSU INC.18.21%9 572
THREE'S COMPANY MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.48.34%1 924
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-23.74%264
ADWAYS INC.39.60%193
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-16.20%176
