  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. VK Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
0.8560 USD   -.--%
03:18aVk : 1Q 2023 press release
PU
03:18aVk : 1Q23 results presentation
PU
05/05Vk : places uncertificated interest-baring non-convertible bonds
PU
VK : 1Q23 results presentation

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
May 15, 2023

Investment in securities, including the GDRs, involve substantial risk. Returns from prior periods do not guarantee future returns. References to possible future returns are not promises or even estimates of actual returns an investor may achieve. The information contained herein is for illustrative purposes only and is not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as an investment consultation or recommendation according any legislation, including Russian legislation.

Investing in securities may be restricted by applicable law, and therefore the investor should carefully independently study the possibilities of investing in the Company's GDRs, applicable restrictions and tax consequences.

The information herein reflects the Company's judgement of the prevailing conditions as of the current date, all of which are subject to change.

3

RUB bn

Revenue

19.6

27.3

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Online advertising was

9.8

16.3

the main revenue driver

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

4

Social networks and

The audience of the largest VK services in Q1 2023

Views and subscribers of content services in Q1 2023

EdTech

content services

VK Tech

VKontakte Odnoklassniki Mail.ru1

MAUMAUMAU

81 mn

37 mn

50 mn

Dzen2

DAU

33 mn

VK Clips

VK Music

views

subscribers

956 mn

41 mn

New business

Revenue in Q1 2023

lines and other

Students

Students from April 2022 to

March 2023

Users

Revenue growth in Q1 2023

Growth in revenue of VK Cloud and HR Tech in Q1 2023

VK Tax Compliance revenue growth in Q1 2023

VK Play

RuStore

audience, MAU

apps

13 mn

5.7 k

at the end of

at the end of

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

(1) Source: Mediascope Cross Web, Q1 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices.

5

(2) Daily audience of dzen.ru and mobile applications. Source: Mediascope Cross Web, March 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices.

Disclaimer

VK Company Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
