VK : 1Q23 results presentation

RUB bn
•
Revenue
19.6
27.3
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
•
Online advertising was
9.8
16.3
the main revenue driver
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Social networks and
The audience of the largest VK services in Q1 2023
Views and subscribers of content services in Q1 2023
EdTech
content services
VK Tech
VKontakte Odnoklassniki Mail.ru1
MAUMAUMAU
81 mn
37 mn
50 mn
Dzen2
DAU
33 mn
VK Clips
VK Music
views
subscribers
956 mn
41 mn
New business
Revenue in Q1 2023
lines and other
Students
Students from April 2022 to
March 2023
Users
Revenue growth in Q1 2023
Growth in revenue of VK Cloud and HR Tech in Q1 2023
VK Tax Compliance revenue growth in Q1 2023
VK Play
RuStore
audience, MAU
apps
13 mn
5.7 k
at the end of
at the end of
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
(1) Source: Mediascope Cross Web, Q1 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices.
(2) Daily audience of dzen.ru and mobile applications. Source: Mediascope Cross Web, March 2023, Russia, age 12+, desktop and mobile devices.