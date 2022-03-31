VK Company (VKCO)

VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



31-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 31 March 2022 Name of applicant: VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited) Name of scheme: VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary share in the Company Period of return: From: 30 September 2021 To: 31 March 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: The balance of unallotted securities as of 30 September 2021 was 21,940,148 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 21,940,148 Name of contact: Elena Azarenko, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +357 25 211450

