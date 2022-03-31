VK Company (VKCO)
VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
31-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 31 March 2022
Name of applicant:
VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited)
Name of scheme:
VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary share in the Company
Period of return:
From:
30 September 2021
To:
31 March 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
The balance of unallotted securities as of30 September 2021 was 21,940,148 GDRs
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: