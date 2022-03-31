Log in
VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

03/31/2022 | 02:03am EDT
31-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 31 March 2022

 

Name of applicant:

VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited)

Name of scheme:

VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary share in the Company

 

Period of return:

From:

30 September 2021

To:

31 March 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

The balance of unallotted securities as of 30 September 2021 was 21,940,148 GDRs

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

21,940,148

 

Name of contact:

Elena Azarenko, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+357 25 211450 

 

 

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 152540
EQS News ID: 1315515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Financials
Sales 2022 150 B 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net income 2022 -1 074 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net Debt 2022 12 236 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 718 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 91,62 RUB
Average target price 2 459,65 RUB
Spread / Average Target 2 585%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sergeevich Kiriyenko Chief Executive Officer
Dmitry Grishin Non-Executive Chairman
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Igor Yermakov Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Alexey Milevskiy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%194
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.27%13 459
DENTSU INC.21.22%11 081
WEIBO CORPORATION-20.34%5 997
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.23.65%474
INCROSS CO., LTD.-18.05%257