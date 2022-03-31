VK Company: VK's Board of Directors Strengthened by Scientific Community Members

Log in
VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
03/31/2022 | 02:02am EDT
31-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 March, 2022       


VK's Board of Directors Strengthened by Scientific Community Members

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company") announces changes to the Board of Directors.

The Company's Board of Directors has been strengthened by the heads of two major Russian universities. Nikita Anisimov, Rector of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics, has joined as an Independent Director, while Mikhail Gordin, Acting Rector of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, has become a Non-executive Director.

Nikita Anisimov and Mikhail Gordin both have unique experience of managing Russia's leading scientific institutions. For instance, Nikita Anisimov held senior positions at Moscow State University, Moscow Polytechnic University, and Far Eastern Federal University.

Mikhail Gordin held executive titles in major research institutes in the aviation industry, including the position of CEO of the Central Institute of Aviation Motors. Previously, he held prominent roles at international companies, including Sibur and TNK-BP Management.

Natalya Yakovleva, a certified accountant, auditor, and independent director, has also been appointed as an Independent Director. She serves as independent non-executive director and member of audit and remuneration committees at Petropavlovsk Plc, independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee at Globaltruck Management JSC, and as an independent director of Mediascope JSC.

In addition, two of VK's senior executives joined the Board of Directors.

Vladimir Gabrielyan (Executive Director) has served as VK's First Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2019. He has been with the Company for over 20 years since 2001 and is a known expert in big data and machine learning.

Alexander Ayvazov (Executive Director), Senior Vice President for Investments and Business Development at VK, oversees the Company's M&A deals and the online education segment.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Alina Fedorova
Mobile: +7 916 238 1297
E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team 

 

 

About VK

 

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

 

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

 

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

 

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 152649
EQS News ID: 1316237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
