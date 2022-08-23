Log in
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.8560 USD   -.--%
VK acquires Zen and News

08/23/2022 | 03:06am EDT
VK Company (VKCO)
VK acquires Zen and News

23-Aug-2022 / 10:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 VK acquires Zen and News  

 

August 23, 2022. VK and Yandex have signed binding agreements whereby VK is to acquire Zen and News content platforms from Yandex in exchange for the food and grocery delivery service Delivery Club which VK is to consolidate within the framework of the restructuring of O2O Holding, a joint venture between VK and Sber.

 

The deal is expected to be close by the end of 2022, pending a set of regulatory approvals. Following completion, VK will receive rights to technologies and trademarks of Zen and News services.

 

Following deal closure Zen and News services will be available on the dzen.ru portal, which will also feature the Yandex search bar and other services. Zen will retain all its current content monetization instruments for creators, while users will be able to choose the most preferred format of browsing the news and other content, either via dzen.ru portal’s desktop version or its own mobile app.

 

“Creation and development of convenient content services for users is among VK’s top strategic priorities. While Zen is a unique platform popular with millions of users, already holding a leading market position but with also major development potential. Integration with VK will open up access for Zen’s content creators to new users as well as new formats. In the meantime, users will be able to enjoy even more quality content from education to entertainment,   CEO of VK (Russia) Vladimir Kirienko noted. We highly appreciate the results achieved by the Zen team, and consider it right to give the team the opportunity to continue to develop independently, enabling the service to bring new content and evolve existing products faster and more efficiently, while further expanding its audience.”

 

For further information please contact:

 

VK Press Service

pr@vk.team

 

VK Investor relations team

ir@vk.company

 

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: ACQ
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 183012
EQS News ID: 1425601

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2022
