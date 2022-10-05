Advanced search
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.8560 USD   -.--%
05:12aVk : advertising business in simple terms
PU
09/30Vk Company : Block listing six monthly return
EQ
09/28Russian Tech Group VK Divests Gaming Division For $642 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VK : advertising business in simple terms

10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Online advertising is VK's largest source of revenue (~40% in 1H 2022).

VK revenue from online advertising, RUB bn (1)

+14%

+7%

+25%

48.7

+17%

Online advertising

40%

revenue share in VK's

36.6

39.0

total revenue in H1

32.0

2022

25.5

21.7

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 2021

H1 2022

Note: (1) under IFRS.

2

2015

2021

Growth vs. 2015 (1)

Online advertising

2,8x

34%

TV advertising

1,4x

326

578

54%

Outdoor advertising

1,2x

RUB bn

RUB bn(1)

Radio and print

0,9x

advertising

  • Online advertising market in Russia almost tripled since 2015.
  • The share of online advertising in total advertising budgets increased by 20 p.p. since 2015, having exceeded 54% in 2021.
  • On average, globally, online advertising accounts for ~65% of the advertising market, with a projected increase to 70%+ by 2025.(2)

Source: (1) According to AKAR. (2) As estimated by GroupM and eMarketer.

3

1 Access to a large and growing Internet audience

  1. A wide range of options for selecting the target audience (targeting)
  2. Transparency and measurability of results: development of end-to-end analytics tools
  3. Fast user path to checkout/purchase
  4. Variety of ad technologies, formats and placements
  5. Affordability/accessibility for medium, small and micro businesses

4

1

2

Size of the audience that visits VK resources

Price that an advertiser is willing to pay to

and time it spends there

display an ad

  • These parameters determine the amount of advertising impressions that we can realize
  • >90% of the Russian Internet audience use VK products and services, which is supportive
  • Ad impressions in the ad network: >3K external websites and 18K mobile apps host ads from our advertisers on own platforms
  • The majority of our advertising revenue comes from the advertising auction
  • The cost of each ad impression is determined in a real-time auction: the more advertisers claim to show ads to the user, the higher are their bids
  • An impression is given to the advertiser with the highest bid

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VK Company Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
