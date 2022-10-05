VK : advertising business in simple terms

Online advertising is VK's largest source of revenue (~40% in 1H 2022).
VK revenue from online advertising, RUB bn (1)
+14%
+7%
+25%
48.7
+17%
Online advertising
40%
revenue share in VK's
36.6
39.0
total revenue in H1
32.0
2022
25.5
21.7
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1 2021
H1 2022
Note: (1) under IFRS.
2
2015
Growth vs. 2015 (1)
2,8x
34%
TV advertising
1,4x
326
578
54%
Outdoor advertising
1,2x
RUB bn
RUB bn(1)
Radio and print
0,9x
advertising
Source: (1) According to AKAR. (2) As estimated by GroupM and eMarketer.
3
1 Access to a large and growing Internet audience
4
1
Size of the audience that visits VK resources
Price that an advertiser is willing to pay to
and time it spends there
display an ad
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
VK Company Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.