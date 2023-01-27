Advanced search
    MAIL   US5603172082

VK COMPANY LIMITED

(MAIL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
0.8560 USD   -.--%
11:40aVk : appoints Merab Gogichaty VP of Infrastructure
PU
01/26Megafon 1440 acquired InPlat from VK Company Limited and USM Holdings Limited.
CI
2022Vk : announces new appointments to the management team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

VK : appoints Merab Gogichaty VP of Infrastructure

01/27/2023 | 11:40am EST
Merab Gogichaty will be responsible for developing the technical infrastructure and ensuring continuous availability of the company's services. The appointment is in line with VK's strategy to strengthen the company's technology leadership in the Russian market.

About Merab Gogichaty

Prior to joining the VK team, Merab Gogichaty worked at AK BARS BANK PJSC, where he was Deputy Chairman of the Board for five years and was responsible for the technology and operations unit. Under Merab's leadership, the Bank enhanced the IT architecture maturity level, implemented IT infrastructure and business metrics monitoring, obtained ISO/IEC 20000 certification; moreover, an IT incident response center was created, and the bank's online app made it into the top 3 of Markswebb ranking in terms of usability and functionality. From 2016 to 2018 he had served as Managing Director of Sberbank Service LLC. Merab has been working in the IT sphere for over 20 years, of which more than 15 years in senior management.

Relevant media files are available here.

For further information please contact

VK PR team
pr@vk.team

VK IR team
ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

Disclaimer

VK Company Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 1 735 M 1 735 M
Net income 2022 -27 901 M -402 M -402 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 412 M 452 M 452 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sergeevich Kiriyenko Chief Executive Officer
Svetlana Boryslavskaya Head-Cooperation with Controlling Shareholders
Sergei Vladimirovich Kupriyanov Chairman
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Igor Yermakov Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%452
DENTSU INC.5.07%8 831
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-5.40%358
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.2.60%235
GENIEE, INC.0.08%161
INCROSS CO., LTD.5.53%157