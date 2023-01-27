VK : appoints Merab Gogichaty VP of Infrastructure

Merab Gogichaty will be responsible for developing the technical infrastructure and ensuring continuous availability of the company's services. The appointment is in line with VK's strategy to strengthen the company's technology leadership in the Russian market.

About Merab Gogichaty

Prior to joining the VK team, Merab Gogichaty worked at AK BARS BANK PJSC, where he was Deputy Chairman of the Board for five years and was responsible for the technology and operations unit. Under Merab's leadership, the Bank enhanced the IT architecture maturity level, implemented IT infrastructure and business metrics monitoring, obtained ISO/IEC 20000 certification; moreover, an IT incident response center was created, and the bank's online app made it into the top 3 of Markswebb ranking in terms of usability and functionality. From 2016 to 2018 he had served as Managing Director of Sberbank Service LLC. Merab has been working in the IT sphere for over 20 years, of which more than 15 years in senior management.

Relevant media files are available here.

For further information please contact

VK PR team

pr@vk.team

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.