The Board of Directors of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited at its meeting June 1, 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Nilesh Champalal Wadode as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Membership No. A73702) designated as the Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(3) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Further, be informed that as per Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Whole Time Director and Mr. Nilesh Champalal Wadode, Company Secretary and Compliance officer to determine materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the Stock Exchange(s) under this Regulation.

Date of Appointment is June 1, 2024. Mr. Nilesh Champalal Wadode is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding Membership No.: A73702. He has experience in the field of Company Secretarial, Regulatory Compliances and Corporate Law Affairs.

He has strong understanding of Corporate governance principles and has proven skills in implementing best corporate governance practices and ensuring compliances as required under Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations and other Corporate Laws. He has experience working in stakeholder engagement including Shareholders, Stock Exchange and other government regulatory bodies. He has participated various strategic initiatives in the fields of Corporate Governance, Regulatory Compliances and Corporate Law Affairs.