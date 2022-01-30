Vmoto : 4Q21 Market Update

For personal use only

31 January 2022

Vmoto's 4Q21 Market Update

Global electric vehicle company Vmoto Limited (ASX: VMT) (Vmoto, or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (4Q21), during which the Company again delivered strong operational and commercial performance, driven by increasing demand for the Company's products, particularly its B2B products.

Highlights

7,410 units in total sold in 4Q21, in line with the Company's expectations, bringing total unit sales for FY21 to 31,275 units, up 33% on FY20 and up 57% on FY19

Record international unit sales for FY21 of 29,945 units, up 40% on FY20 and up 74% on FY19

Strong positive operational cash flows for 4Q21

Strong net cash position of A$18.6 million, with no bank debt as at 31 December 2021

Firm international orders of 12,488 units as at 31 December 2021, providing a very solid runway for FY22 sales

New international distributors appointed, and ongoing discussions and samples shared with a number of potential new B2C and B2B customers

Vmoto expanded its partnership with Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), an intra-urban transportation company headquartered in New York, USA, and will supply 2,000 additional electric mopeds to Helbiz for deployment in the Italian market

Vmoto launched new VMOTO premium brand and products and exhibited its new and existing range of products at 2021 EICMA, a world class international motorcycle exhibition

4Q21 Sales Performance

During 4Q21, Vmoto sold a total of 7,410 units, with more than 93% of units being sold into international markets, while just under 7% of units were sold into the Chinese market. Total international units sold in 4Q21 of 6,917 units was up 23% on 4Q20 and up 6% on 4Q19, demonstrating continued strong momentum in the business.

Sales figures from 4Q21 are in line with the Company's expectations and reflect general seasonal fluctuations, including the National Day holiday in China in October 2021.

Record international sales units were delivered for FY21 with 29,945 units sold into international markets (excluding China), up 40% on FY20 and up 74% on FY19.

The chart below illustrates the Company's historic international unit sales, by quarter, for the previous three financial years: