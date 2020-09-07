Log in
VMP Oyj : The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Eezy Plc's prospectus

09/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT
Released:
07/09/2020
Category:
Prospectus

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 7 September 2020 at 14.30 EET

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Eezy Plc's prospectus

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, 7 September 2020, approved Eezy Plc's ('Eezy' or the 'Company') prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus is published in connection with the Company's transfer from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ('Nasdaq Helsinki').

The Prospectus will be available in Finnish on the Company's website at https://sijoittajat.eezy.fi/mainlist-2020/ on or about 8 September 2020. In addition, a printed copy of the Prospectus will also be available on request from the Company's premises at Itämerenkatu 3, 00180 Helsinki on or about 8 September 2020.

Eezy has filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki to list the Company's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 2 September 2020. Trading in the Company's shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 9 September 2020, provided that Nasdaq Helsinki approves the Company's listing application.

For more information, please contact:

Sami Asikainen
CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Certified Adviser:
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, Tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934

Contact Details

Company Address: Maariankatu 6 b, PL 901 20100 Turku

Website URL:https://eezy.fi/

Disclaimer

Eezy PLC published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 11:34:03 UTC
