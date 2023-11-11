VMS Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

VMS Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 875.68 million compared to INR 189.07 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 881.62 million compared to INR 196.73 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19.01 million compared to INR 3.27 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.16 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.16 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,009.48 million compared to INR 752.96 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,024.63 million compared to INR 770.66 million a year ago. Net income was INR 20.53 million compared to INR 7.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.25 compared to INR 0.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.25 compared to INR 0.43 a year ago.