Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2022-10-13 pm EDT
106.71 USD   +0.72%
05:42aCybersecurity Awareness Month : Amid an Evolving Threat Landscape, Defenders Continue to Weather the Storm
PU
10/11VMware Opens Research Center in Montreal
MT
10/11VMware Launches Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre in Montreal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Before VMware Explore: Exclusive Learning Events

10/13/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our countdown to VMware Explore has begun! It is hard to believe that it has been almost three years since our last in-person event, and we cannot be more thrilled to connect with all our customers and partners. You still have time topurchase your tickets for VMware Explore, but don't wait too long!

The VMware Customer Experience and Success team, including VMware Learning, has a lot planned for VMware Explore this year, including some exclusive discounts for VMware Learning.

But, we could not just stop there. Our team has been hard at work preparing a few before-VMware Explore events. Here are some of the exciting Learning events planned prior to VMware Explore!

Dreaming of becoming a VCDX? Book your spot now!

Ready to dive into the journey of becoming a VCDX? Now is your chance to get a sneak peek at what it takes to accomplish this highly regarded certification. While we have great resources all year long, this workshop will give you in-person access to some of the great minds behind this certification. Whether you are thinking about starting the journey or already deep in training, this VCDX Workshop will help focus your preparation in mapping out areas that are significant on the exam day.

The best in the industry will be sharing valuable insights into the process and techniques they have used in getting certified.

Areas that will be covered:

  • Solution design selection and development
  • VCDX application and supporting documentation
  • Creation and delivery of the design overview
  • VCDX design scenario

The VCDX Workshop is a terrific way to prepare yourself for the VCDX certification exam. After this free workshop, you will have the opportunity to network and engage with current VCDXs and the VMware Certification team over lunch. Come ready to ask all your questions! We cannot wait to see you there!

Register now for the VCDX Workshop.

Calling all VCDXs for the VCDX Townhall

The VCDX Townhall is an exclusive, invite-only event focused on the VCDX program. With over 300 VCDXs invited to attend, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from our executives on top technology trends important in the market as well as building community through networking. The certified VCDXs will have the ability to learn more and provide invaluable feedback for the current program. VCDXs: Be on the lookout in your email for your invitation!
Want to be at our next VCDX Townhall? Be sure to attend the Workshop to set yourself up for success in becoming certified!

VMware Certification Instructor Forum

At VMware Learning, we simply could not do what we do without our team of VMware Certified Instructors (VCIs). They are the backbone of our VMware Learning program, constantly impacting the world through their humor, love of training and expertise. Our VCI Forum is a day dedicated to preparing instructors for success and providing them with new tools and trainings. We will be hosting this content-rich day, where we will feature the latest certification updates, product marketing updates and VMware Learning roadmap session.

Best of all, we will end the day highlighting our top instructors with Achievement Awards, including VCI of the Year!

VCIs interested in attending the VCI Forum can register here.

Learning Partner Forum

With all the choices consumers have for training these days, our Learning Partners have truly been at the forefront of helping get the VMware Learning message out to our customers globally. The Learning Partner forum will be a place where they can connect with fellow Learning partners, learn about the Learning Partner Program, as well as stay up to date with curriculum roadmap updates.

Learning Partners will also have an opportunity to network with peers during our after-event dinner!

Kicking off VMware Explore with a BANG

It is easy to see how excited the VMware Learning team is about seeing everyone in person again in Barcelona, Spain. We have loads of exciting events planned just for you. Mark your calendars and buy your passes: This is something that you will not want to miss.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
05:42aCybersecurity Awareness Month : Amid an Evolving Threat Landscape, Defenders Continue to W..
PU
10/11VMware Opens Research Center in Montreal
MT
10/11VMware Launches Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre in Montreal
AQ
10/11VMware, Inc. Launches Next G-Ai Research and Innovation Centre in Montreal
CI
10/08Vmware : Vital VMware Q3 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders
PU
10/05Vmware Investor Alert By The Former : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
10/05Living A More Sustainable Life : one actionable step at a time
PU
10/04Cohesity Appoints Karen Egan Chief Customer Experience Officer; Former VMware, Motorola..
AQ
10/03Cybersecurity Awareness Month : It's All About the People
PU
09/30Vmware : Accomplishing App Modernization at VMware
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 540 M - -
Net income 2023 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44 972 M 44 972 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 105,95 $
Average target price 139,03 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-8.57%44 972
ZSCALER, INC.-54.06%21 119
MONDAY.COM LTD.-69.53%4 241
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.74%2 208
WALKME LTD.-56.24%726
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.61%495