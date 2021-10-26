Capture Your Competitive Advantage with SASE and Edge Services

Last year at VMworld, we focused on making the shift to a hybrid workforce. At VMworld 2021, we focused on how we can effectively maintain an efficient one.

Business trends such as IoT and work-from-anywhere continue to emerge globally and require rapid scalability. Adopting technologies like edge computing, 5G and secure access service edge (SASE) will ensure operational and deployment simplification and strength within the user experience. This year, we're talking about enhancing security, performance, and innovative services across the distributed edge.

If you're looking to transform the way your business is functioning, take the first step in understanding why SASE levels-up enterprises and how to advance your business' competitive edge. The SASE model allows enterprises to transform operational efficiency and security by delivering converged cloud networking with cloud-based security as a service.

At VMworld 2021, we took a look at how The Future of Distributed Enterprise Edge Runs Through Service Providers. In this keynote session, Sanjay Uppal, SVP and GM, Service Provider and Edge BU at VMware, broke down the new services progressive organizations are creating to ensure sustained business viability. The session also explored the importance of creating and maintaining partnerships with communication service providers (CSPs) to allow organizations to expand their competitive edge.

Along with Sanjay, we heard from VMware partners and customers who shared their experience with real-world edge use cases:

Rupesh Choksi, Vice President Cybersecurity & Edge, AT&T , explained how AT&T is partnering with VMware to deliver global network of SASE PoPs.

, explained how AT&T is partnering with VMware to deliver global network of SASE PoPs. Andre Devillars, Head of IT Infrastructure Architecture, Michelin , shared how his company is migrating applications to the far edge.

, shared how his company is migrating applications to the far edge. Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, Group COO, Telia, discussed how Telia is revolutionizing their network so they can meet the needs of enterprise customers going through their own digital transformation.

Watch this session to gain further insights into the transformative capabilities VMware offers to enable new business models and the endless opportunities available across the distributed network for your organization.

To learn more about VMware's work with Michelin, check out the recent case study.