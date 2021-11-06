Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Enterprise Workload Performance on Kubernetes with CPU Limits

11/06/2021 | 12:28am EDT
By Benjamin Hoflich

We have recently published a paper detailing an investigation of enterprise workload performance on Kubernetes with CPU limits. This paper uses the open-source Weathervane 2 benchmark to compare the performance of an enterprise web application running on Kubernetes clusters deployed on VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 2 and on a bare-metal server. The Weathervane benchmark uses Kubernetes CPU limits as part of its core design, and those limits have a dominant impact on the configurations and results in the paper.

Initial performance results on the bare-metal cluster were unexpectedly poor and an investigation determined this was due to over-throttling of the application server pods. In order to improve the bare-metal results, several adjustments were made, including the enablement of Kubernetes CPU Manager policies and the modification of the workload to create a new Weathervane benchmark configuration size. Additional bare-metal tests were run with simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) turned off.

This eventually resulted in a comparison where the bare-metal cluster could perform equivalently to the vSphere cluster at up to sixteen application instances.

The vSphere cluster results were excellent with both the original and the modified workload. On the system under test-a Dell PowerEdge R7525 with AMD EPYC 7742 CPUs-impressive Weathervane 2 benchmark WvUsers scores were achieved at 194,813 WvUsers for the small2 configuration size and 189,256 WvUsers for the small2-applimit2 configuration size.

In a scale-out test (shown in figure 2 from the paper), after the significant adjustments were made for the bare-metal setup to improve performance, we saw similar performance scores between the two environments, with vSphere able to scale out to slightly more application instances.

For more details of this investigation and results, please read the paper Enterprise Workload Performance on Kubernetes with CPU Limits.

VMware Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 269 M 52 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 26,6%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-11.20%53 830
ACCENTURE PLC40.42%231 686
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%174 077
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.99%108 320
SNOWFLAKE INC.26.79%107 358
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%97 321