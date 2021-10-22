Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Extreme Performance Series: Accelerating Oracle Workloads on VMware Hybrid Clouds

10/22/2021 | 12:04am EDT
The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Sudhir Balasubramanian about the best practices for running Oracle databases on VMware hybrid cloud environments.

Links to additional resources mentioned in the video:

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 968 M 68 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 164,70 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.17.42%68 357
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%218 421
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.06%178 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%127 188
INFOSYS LIMITED43.52%100 917
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.74%100 540