  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Summary
Extreme Performance Series: Scheduler Enhancements in vSphere 7.0 u2 for AMD EPYC

10/12/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Qasim Ali about about enhancements made to the scheduler in vSphere 7.0 u2 for AMD EPYC. The architectural reasons for these enhancements and the resulting performance gains are covered in the discussion.

Links to additional resources:

Performance Optimizations in VMware vSphere 7.0 U2 CPU Scheduler for AMD EPYC Whitepaper

What's New in Performance for vSphere 7.x

Series home - Extreme Performance Series 2021 Video Blogs

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 804 M 61 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 147,59 $
Average target price 173,62 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.5.23%61 804
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%206 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.74%180 718
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%127 663
INFOSYS LIMITED34.65%93 925
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.09%93 216