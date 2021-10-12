Extreme Performance Series: Scheduler Enhancements in vSphere 7.0 u2 for AMD EPYC

The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Qasim Ali about about enhancements made to the scheduler in vSphere 7.0 u2 for AMD EPYC. The architectural reasons for these enhancements and the resulting performance gains are covered in the discussion.

Links to additional resources:

Performance Optimizations in VMware vSphere 7.0 U2 CPU Scheduler for AMD EPYC Whitepaper

What's New in Performance for vSphere 7.x

Series home - Extreme Performance Series 2021 Video Blogs