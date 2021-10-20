Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Extreme Performance Series: Sustainable Computing and Host Swap Cache

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

In this episode, Todd Muirhead talks with Valentin Bondzio about how sustainable computing and a feature called host swap cache relate.

Links to additional resources mentioned in the video:

Extreme Performance Series 2021 Video Blogs

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67 758 M 67 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 161,81 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.15.36%67 758
ACCENTURE PLC33.89%220 910
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.95%179 041
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.06%127 260
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.73%102 228
INFOSYS LIMITED45.10%101 701