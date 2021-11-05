Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Extreme Performance Series: Using vGPUs to Enhance Network Function Virtualization in Telco and Edge AI

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

This is part one in a special three part series on Machine Learning with vGPUs on VMware vSphere. In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Lan Vu about using NVIDIA vGPUs with VMware vSphere to enhance Network Function Virtualization for AI and Telco workloads. Performance results form recent testing are discussed with cool graphs included.

Links to additional resources mentioned in the video:

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
02:02aEXTREME PERFORMANCE SERIES : Using vGPUs to Enhance Network Function Virtualization in Tel..
PU
11/04NCS and VMware – Taking on the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
11/04Apps On-Demand – Ron's Cool Feature of the Week
PU
11/04How VMware Can Support JWCC
PU
11/04MEET THE HIRING MANAGER : Kent Button, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at VMware
PU
11/04Provide customers Virtual Classes and Self-paced Labs using VMware VLP
PU
11/04Fast, Secure Manufacturing Site Links with VMware SD-WAN
PU
11/04Re-imagining the Internet for Planet-scale Automation
PU
11/04Discover 40+ vRealize True Visibility Suite Management Packs on VMware Marketplace
PU
11/04VCP 2021 – 今年を逃すとアッӢ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 830 M 53 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 128,27 $
Average target price 170,65 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-8.55%53 830
ACCENTURE PLC38.62%228 717
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%173 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.24%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.49%106 260
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%96 963