Extreme Performance Series: Using vGPUs to Enhance Network Function Virtualization in Telco and Edge AI

The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work.

This is part one in a special three part series on Machine Learning with vGPUs on VMware vSphere. In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Lan Vu about using NVIDIA vGPUs with VMware vSphere to enhance Network Function Virtualization for AI and Telco workloads. Performance results form recent testing are discussed with cool graphs included.

Links to additional resources mentioned in the video: