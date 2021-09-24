Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hitachi & VMware: Innovating for a Successful Multi-Cloud & Container Platform

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The pandemic has made it critical for enterprises to rethink how they make their products and solutions available to customers. For most enterprises, the answer is either embarking on a digital platform or modernizing their current digital offering. Together with VMware, Hitachi is making it possible for enterprises to meet their new digital challenges. Solutions from Hitachi and VMware are focused in allowing you to modernize your digital solution with the best of public and private clouds with a hybrid cloud infrastructure to run your workloads right where you need them when you need them.

In the past 21 years of its partnership with VMware, Hitachi has been in the forefront of delivering innovations. Without skipping a beat, this effort continued during the pandemic with innovations that make the hybrid cloud seamless. Here are some of the highlights.

Smart Management for Converged, Hyperconverged and Rack-Scale Infrastructure

Hitachi enhanced its delivery of management automation and orchestration for converged, hyperconverged and rack-scale infrastructures. The release of Hitachi Unified Compute Platform Advisor v3.10.0 (UCP Advisor) introduced a one-click, life-cycle management for both software and compute hardware, ensuring a reliable, predictable, and consistent environment across the VMware ESXi clusters. Additionally, the UCP Advisor was enhanced to enable firmware upgrades for Cisco and Arista Ethernet switches deployed as part of the hyperconverged UCP HC cluster or rack-scale UCP RS (multirack) deployments with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

Services that provide container developers with access to reliable, protected persistent storage

For customers looking to develop next-generation container application, Hitachi provides reference architecture and design guidance on how to develop SaaS managed and on premises IT-managed solutions. Highlights include:

  • Single platform to deploy stateless and stateful applications securely on-premises VMware Cloud Foundation.
  • Deploying TKG guest clusters through kubectl and deploying both CNCF compliant Kubernetes clusters and TKG guest cluster through SaaS based Tanzu Mission Control (TMC).
  • Using Velero data protection options to leverage a S3 target platform such as Hitachi Content Platform (cloud scale) for backups and restores to an entity outside TKG infrastructure.
  • Integration with VCF and vSAN/vVols to provide a coherent management for persistent storage.
  • Step by step deployment of NSX-T VI workload domain for Tanzu Grid services on VCF.

For more details, check out Hitachi comprehensive reference architecture Multi-cloud Container Platform with Hitachi UCP-RS.

Acquisition alternatives, flexible acquisition and elastic consumption of products and services with Everflex

Hitachi Vantara Everflex allows customers to get predictable pricing and flexible usage across clouds. Everflex allows customers to leverage the pay-as-you-go economics by blending any product, any service and any cloud private, public or hybrid into customized solution that is perfect for their business and their budget.

While this article touches some high-level benefits, I would strongly encourage everyone to attend Hitachi's High-impact breakout sessions. Most importantly do not forget to visit the Hitachi virtual booth and reach out to us. I look forward to meeting you there.

High-impact VMworld breakout sessions:

Five Strategies for Your Next IT Infrastructure [MCL3128S]

  • Cloud expert and Director, Product Management, Paul Morrissey, will share configurations/techniques that your peers are deploying to meet various application, availability, and operations criteria that you may find yourself implementing soon. The session will help you better design traditional vSphere clusters with external storage to 100's of HCI nodes of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) combining VMs and containers across 2/3 & more data centers to respond to the needs for modern application data architectures.

- Paul Morrissey, Director of Product Management, Hitachi Vantara

Kubernetes for VI Admins - Bridging vSphere Infrastructure to DevOps [MCL3150S]

  • Got vSphere? You now have Kubernetes with Tanzu. Building upon vSphere with time-tested and proven storage integrations, VI admins can now provide a seamless DevOps experience for their consumers. See how Tanzu can be deployed and optimized with enterprise-grade Hitachi storage to provide granular, disparate environments for your DevOps teams.

- Henry Chu, Solution Product Manager, Hitachi Vantara

- Jose Perez, Sr. Solutions Architect, Hitachi Vantara

Modernize Your Digital Core to Accelerate Your Business Outcomes [APP3178S]

  • Learn how you can embrace Infrastructure-led Innovation to shift from silos of excellence to a data-centric adaptive infrastructure platform and broker of digital and data services. Cut through the FUD, hype & noise to make data a first-class citizen in those architectures.

- Stephen Kelly, Global VMware Solutions Lead, Hitachi Vantara

Never seen before exciting solution demos:            

Using VMware Tanzu on Hitachi Storage and Converged Infrastructure

  • This demo will showcase how to deploy persistent storage for Kubernetes clusters running on VMware vSphere and Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform storage systems.

One-Push Life-Cycle Management with VMware vLCM and UCP Advisor

  • We will showcase a comprehensive, one-push life-cycle management for both software and compute hardware with Hitachi UCP Advisor and vSphere Life-Cycle Manager.

Using VMware Cloud Foundation on Hitachi VSP Storage with vVols

Visit the comprehensive demo library for all Hitachi's infrastructure portfolio including hyperconverged, containers, converged, storage, object, data protection, and IoT solutions.
Do not miss out on updates from the event, follow @HitachiVantara on social media channels.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
04:32pHITACHI & VMWARE : Innovating for a Successful Multi-Cloud & Container Platform
PU
04:32pVMWARE : All Things Networking at VMworld 2021
PU
04:32pVMWARE : and HPE Deliver Customer Centric Edge-to-Cloud Solutions
PU
01:42pVMWARE : Ranked #1 in Cloud-First WAN Use Case in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for W..
PU
12:02pLET'S CONNECT : VMware Talk at VMworld 2021
PU
11:42aGETTING UP TO SPEED FOR VMWARE TANZU : Certifications and Resources for Cloud Providers
PU
06:22aVMWARE : The DeskCon Experience at VMworld 2021
PU
06:22aVMWARE : VDIscover Returns to VMworld 2021 – Here What You Can Expect
PU
03:15aPRESS RELEASE : Hungarian railway company successfully relies on USU Software Asset Manage..
DJ
09/23VMWARE : Transit Connect Enhancements
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 530 M 59 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 142,16 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.35%59 530
ACCENTURE PLC31.31%217 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.16%194 039
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.95%122 554
INFOSYS LIMITED38.76%98 993
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.25%96 739