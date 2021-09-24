Hitachi & VMware: Innovating for a Successful Multi-Cloud & Container Platform

The pandemic has made it critical for enterprises to rethink how they make their products and solutions available to customers. For most enterprises, the answer is either embarking on a digital platform or modernizing their current digital offering. Together with VMware, Hitachi is making it possible for enterprises to meet their new digital challenges. Solutions from Hitachi and VMware are focused in allowing you to modernize your digital solution with the best of public and private clouds with a hybrid cloud infrastructure to run your workloads right where you need them when you need them.

In the past 21 years of its partnership with VMware, Hitachi has been in the forefront of delivering innovations. Without skipping a beat, this effort continued during the pandemic with innovations that make the hybrid cloud seamless. Here are some of the highlights.

Smart Management for Converged, Hyperconverged and Rack-Scale Infrastructure

Hitachi enhanced its delivery of management automation and orchestration for converged, hyperconverged and rack-scale infrastructures. The release of Hitachi Unified Compute Platform Advisor v3.10.0 (UCP Advisor) introduced a one-click, life-cycle management for both software and compute hardware, ensuring a reliable, predictable, and consistent environment across the VMware ESXi clusters. Additionally, the UCP Advisor was enhanced to enable firmware upgrades for Cisco and Arista Ethernet switches deployed as part of the hyperconverged UCP HC cluster or rack-scale UCP RS (multirack) deployments with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF).

Services that provide container developers with access to reliable, protected persistent storage

For customers looking to develop next-generation container application, Hitachi provides reference architecture and design guidance on how to develop SaaS managed and on premises IT-managed solutions. Highlights include:

Single platform to deploy stateless and stateful applications securely on-premises VMware Cloud Foundation.

Deploying TKG guest clusters through kubectl and deploying both CNCF compliant Kubernetes clusters and TKG guest cluster through SaaS based Tanzu Mission Control (TMC).

Using Velero data protection options to leverage a S3 target platform such as Hitachi Content Platform (cloud scale) for backups and restores to an entity outside TKG infrastructure.

Integration with VCF and vSAN/vVols to provide a coherent management for persistent storage.

Step by step deployment of NSX-T VI workload domain for Tanzu Grid services on VCF.

For more details, check out Hitachi comprehensive reference architecture Multi-cloud Container Platform with Hitachi UCP-RS.

Acquisition alternatives, flexible acquisition and elastic consumption of products and services with Everflex

Hitachi Vantara Everflex allows customers to get predictable pricing and flexible usage across clouds. Everflex allows customers to leverage the pay-as-you-go economics by blending any product, any service and any cloud private, public or hybrid into customized solution that is perfect for their business and their budget.

While this article touches some high-level benefits, I would strongly encourage everyone to attend Hitachi's High-impact breakout sessions. Most importantly do not forget to visit the Hitachi virtual booth and reach out to us. I look forward to meeting you there.

High-impact VMworld breakout sessions:

Five Strategies for Your Next IT Infrastructure [MCL3128S]

Cloud expert and Director, Product Management, Paul Morrissey, will share configurations/techniques that your peers are deploying to meet various application, availability, and operations criteria that you may find yourself implementing soon. The session will help you better design traditional vSphere clusters with external storage to 100's of HCI nodes of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) combining VMs and containers across 2/3 & more data centers to respond to the needs for modern application data architectures.

- Paul Morrissey, Director of Product Management, Hitachi Vantara

Kubernetes for VI Admins - Bridging vSphere Infrastructure to DevOps [MCL3150S]

Got vSphere? You now have Kubernetes with Tanzu. Building upon vSphere with time-tested and proven storage integrations, VI admins can now provide a seamless DevOps experience for their consumers. See how Tanzu can be deployed and optimized with enterprise-grade Hitachi storage to provide granular, disparate environments for your DevOps teams.

- Henry Chu, Solution Product Manager, Hitachi Vantara

- Jose Perez, Sr. Solutions Architect, Hitachi Vantara

Modernize Your Digital Core to Accelerate Your Business Outcomes [APP3178S]

Learn how you can embrace Infrastructure-led Innovation to shift from silos of excellence to a data-centric adaptive infrastructure platform and broker of digital and data services. Cut through the FUD, hype & noise to make data a first-class citizen in those architectures.

- Stephen Kelly, Global VMware Solutions Lead, Hitachi Vantara

Never seen before exciting solution demos:

Using VMware Tanzu on Hitachi Storage and Converged Infrastructure

This demo will showcase how to deploy persistent storage for Kubernetes clusters running on VMware vSphere and Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform storage systems.



One-Push Life-Cycle Management with VMware vLCM and UCP Advisor

We will showcase a comprehensive, one-push life-cycle management for both software and compute hardware with Hitachi UCP Advisor and vSphere Life-Cycle Manager.

Using VMware Cloud Foundation on Hitachi VSP Storage with vVols

Visit the comprehensive demo library for all Hitachi's infrastructure portfolio including hyperconverged, containers, converged, storage, object, data protection, and IoT solutions.

Do not miss out on updates from the event, follow @HitachiVantara on social media channels.