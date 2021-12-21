How to Learn Kubernetes: Who, What, When, Where and Why?

Today, everyone wants things to run faster, better and more efficiently. Sometimes that's possible just by making a few optimizations in key places. Other times, we have to completely rethink the way we do something.

The moment you realize you must completely change your operations can be a bit of a shock. The five "w's" start floating around: what, who, when, why, where and of course the "h" to wrap it up - how.

As technology continues to move toward a container-based environment, Kubernetes has become a prominent topic in every IT office. But you need to answer the what, who, when, why, where and how before using Kubernetes to make sure that applications run at optimal speed and efficiency.

The what, the why and the where of Kubernetes

The what, why and where of Kubernetes are simple - check out this video to see why making this move benefits your company.

The who and the how

The who and the how of Kubernetes are trickier to answer. This is new technology, and it takes brave IT adventurers to conquer Kubernetes. Luckily, there is an excellent guide to assist them - VMware Learning.

VMware Learning courses specialize in training IT professionals on how to build, run and manage all your applications across any cloud. Our intensive hands-on Kubernetes training focuses on how to install, configure and manage a container solution to operationalize Kubernetes. Discover how to simplify deployment, management and provisioning of Kubernetes clusters with day 1 and day 2 operations support for any size organization.

VMware Learning offers a variety of ways IT teams can take these courses: live online, classroom instructor-led training (ILT), VMware vFlx ILT, on-demand or through a private training. No matter where your IT team is located or how they learn best, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes courses support them to tackle this new technology with ease.

The final W: When

The final "w" is up to you! You decide when you are ready to run faster, better and more efficient applications. Now is as good a time as any to train your IT team for the future.

Explore our Kubernetes training courses and sign up for a course today!