Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How to Learn Kubernetes: Who, What, When, Where and Why?

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, everyone wants things to run faster, better and more efficiently. Sometimes that's possible just by making a few optimizations in key places. Other times, we have to completely rethink the way we do something.

The moment you realize you must completely change your operations can be a bit of a shock. The five "w's" start floating around: what, who, when, why, where and of course the "h" to wrap it up - how.

As technology continues to move toward a container-based environment, Kubernetes has become a prominent topic in every IT office. But you need to answer the what, who, when, why, where and how before using Kubernetes to make sure that applications run at optimal speed and efficiency.

The what, the why and the where of Kubernetes

The what, why and where of Kubernetes are simple - check out this video to see why making this move benefits your company.

The who and the how

The who and the how of Kubernetes are trickier to answer. This is new technology, and it takes brave IT adventurers to conquer Kubernetes. Luckily, there is an excellent guide to assist them - VMware Learning.

VMware Learning courses specialize in training IT professionals on how to build, run and manage all your applications across any cloud. Our intensive hands-on Kubernetes training focuses on how to install, configure and manage a container solution to operationalize Kubernetes. Discover how to simplify deployment, management and provisioning of Kubernetes clusters with day 1 and day 2 operations support for any size organization.

VMware Learning offers a variety of ways IT teams can take these courses: live online, classroom instructor-led training (ILT), VMware vFlx ILT, on-demand or through a private training. No matter where your IT team is located or how they learn best, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes courses support them to tackle this new technology with ease.

The final W: When

The final "w" is up to you! You decide when you are ready to run faster, better and more efficient applications. Now is as good a time as any to train your IT team for the future.

Explore our Kubernetes training courses and sign up for a course today!

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
11:30aHOW TO LEARN KUBERNETES : Who, What, When, Where and Why?
PU
10:50aVMWARE : New Dell-VMware Technical White Paper Defines an Architecture for Retail Edge
PU
09:20aVMWARE : Sovereign Cloud Technical Guidance for Cloud Providers
PU
08:10aVMWARE : Equity Requires Doing a Little Bit of Good, Wherever You Are
PU
05:30aVMWARE : When You Hear the NYSE Bell Ring, You'll Know VMware Got Its Wings
PU
05:20aVMWARE : Introducing VMware Cloud Provider Lifecycle Manager Interop Bundle
PU
12/20ONWARDS TO 2022 : Digital Employee Experience is on the Driver Seat, for a Self-Driving IT
PU
12/20ICYMI : A Recap of 2021 in VMware Open Source Blogs
PU
12/20VMWARE : How to Get the Most Out of VMware NSX with Advanced Load Balancing
PU
12/20VMWARE CLOUD WEB SECURITY : Supercharging Productivity and Safeguarding Distributed Workfo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 338 M 48 338 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 114,99 $
Average target price 152,45 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-18.02%48 338
ACCENTURE PLC47.69%243 813
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.25%173 597
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.94%113 947
SNOWFLAKE INC.17.65%101 407
INFOSYS LIMITED43.25%100 790