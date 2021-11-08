Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Make Your Mark as a VMware Champion

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
You're passionate. You're curious. You're motivated.

VMware's Champions community is for you, our most valued customers. We appreciate you and we built this community for you.

Join today and become a Champion.

Education and Feedback Opportunities

You'll find educational content around products, career learning paths, and opportunities to share your feedback with VMware teams. You get to choose where to engage by browsing activities and topic areas. Complete activities that are relevant to your career and explore areas that may be new to you.

Earn Points and Redeem for Rewards

Complete challenges and claim a daily bonus to earn points that move you up the Champions leader board. Redeem your points for rewards including VMware swag, conference tickets, and donating to your favorite causes.

Who Can Become a Champion?

Whoever you are, wherever you are in the world, all customers working with VMware can become a Champion. Systems Admins, Cloud Admins, EUC Specialists, Network Engineers, Security Architects, DevOps Managers and more come together in Champions to learn together and exchange ideas and knowledge.

Begin your journey of learning, rewards, networking, and so much more. Make your mark on your career, VMware, and the industry. Become a VMware Customer Champion.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
