Meet the Hiring Manager: Anit Kumar Panda — Manager, Technical Support – APJ & ME Global Services Support

Our Meet the Hiring Manager series allows you to get to know the people who grow teams at VMware. You'll learn about our hiring managers' career paths and what they look for in candidates during the interview process. In this feature, we'd like you to meet Anit Kumar Panda.

Snapshot

Job title: Manager, Technical Support - APJ & ME Global Services Support

2 and 2 (years and months) First job: I started my career in the Technical Support side of the world, 13 years ago. And since day one, the goal was to make our customer's life better and give them a WoW C ustomer e X perience, every day. Supporting customers across various regions brings in a variety of social & cultural flavours to your life. Lot of learning every day.

I started my career in the Technical Support side of the world, 13 years ago. And since day one, the goal was to make our customer's life better and give them a ustomer e perience, every day. Supporting customers across various regions brings in a variety of social & cultural flavours to your life. Lot of learning every day. Fun fact: For one of my job interviews, I forgot to take my CV and stationaries, but was still selected for the role and served a decade.

For one of my job interviews, I forgot to take my CV and stationaries, but was still selected for the role and served a decade. Favorite social distancing activity: We had our childhood friends do a virtual get together, had food and drinks, while explaining one of the dishes they prepared for the get together along with their spouses and whose dish was the best.

Questions:

VMware Careers: Tell us about your career journey to date?

Answer: I have been in Technical Support for about thirteen years from the beginning of my career. VMware is the fourth tech company I've worked for. My first company was a service-based company where I spent approximately 14 months Then I moved to a product-based company and spent more than eight years and growing from an Individual Contributor to a People Manager role. Then, I had a small time period in a startup and the next destination, VMware. I just celebrated my two-year anniversary at VMware last month!

VMware Careers: How is VMware different from any other tech company you have worked for in the past?

Answer: Coming in here at VMware and having seen various other tech companies around, I can confirm that VMware is one of the best places to work. The company's EPIC2 culture lives in its values every day. The company has a vision to grow and that really translates at an individual level, and everyone knows how they contribute to the larger goal. FoW (Future of work) gives you the flexibility to maintain a healthy work-life balance. We, as an Organization, are highly focused on our DEI initiatives, and that makes me proud.

VMware Careers: What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Answer: Ensuring world-class support and customer experience to our customers, is my key motivation, every morning, day and night. I could have said, "everyday", but I didn't want to dilute the enthusiasm.

VMware Careers: What has been the biggest lesson you have learned as you moved upwards in your career?

Answer: People are the key to the business. The team you work with is your immediate "family", in my opinion. Unlike your own family, you stay together and work together. Similarly, we as a team work together to make our customers live better.

VMware Careers: What makes the team you lead so effective? (Prompts: Share what problem your team solves and how people on your team make an impact to VMware's overall goal)

Answer: My team is responsible for end-to-end journey for customer issues that are related to VMware Carbon Black product. My team is one of the globally distributed teams, with folks in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, India and Dubai. Managing so many different regions is very interesting. And folks from these regions cover the entire APJ and ME in supporting business for our customers. Isn't that amazing?

VMware Careers: What is your next career goal?

Answer: My next career goal is to expand the coverage regions and increase the customer portfolios.

VMware Careers: What part of a Carbon Black Technical support engineer's job is attractive?

Answer: What's attractive? - everything! Working with various technical customers who are CISOs, Techies, Security Admins, Architects gives a lot of learning opportunity. Working across various regions gives an exposure to diverse cultures. And working with customer issues, makes your technical stack and knowledge, even stronger.

VMware Careers: If someone reading this was coming to interview with you tomorrow what interview tips would you give them?

Answer: It's extremely easy - go to the VMware Carbon Black website and read about our products and services. Brush up your tech skills, search for a role on our team and apply to join us..

