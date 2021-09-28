Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Next Generation of Retail IT: Estee Lauder

09/28/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While discovering the best way forward through unprecedented change, Estee Lauder was also building a digital-first strategy that will thoughtfully propel them into the future of retail.

Over the past year, the storied retailer implemented a secure, BYOD strategy for thousands of employees, enabling remote learning, social selling, and reconnecting valuable beauty advisors with the consumers that trust them. Augmented reality "try-ons" helped create a better online experience for consumers and curbside pick-up breathed life back into brick-and-mortar stores. All powered by modern IT infrastructure and applications.

We wanted our customers to have a beauty advisor assisted experience as well as a self-service experience via our online channels. We're really able to do that because of the platform.

Jared Feldman, Global Retail IT Leader, Estee Lauder

Listen as Jared Feldman, Global Retail IT Leader, Estee Lauder shares insights on how VMware solutions enabled the technology makeover that will take them to the next generation of retail IT.

Learn more about what the next generation of retail looks like at VMworld 2021 and subscribe to this blog to stay on top of the latest retail tech trends.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 20:11:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
04:12pNEXT GENERATION OF RETAIL IT : Estee Lauder
PU
04:12pVMWARE : Michelin Connects 200+ Sites, Achieves ROI in 16 Months with VMware SD-WAN
PU
02:32pVMWARE : That's A Wrap For VMware CodeHouse 2021
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Operational “Air-gapping” in the Fight Against Ransomware
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Six Steps to Speaker Success
PU
02:32pNOW AVAILABLE&MDASH;VMWARE APPLICATI : Core Technical Skills
PU
01:42pVMWARE : Networking, Socializing, and Other Fun Opportunities at VMworld 2021
PU
12:09pVMWARE : Federal Circuit Denies Cibra Inc.'s Petition For Writ Of Mandamus
AQ
11:12aVMWARE : Enhances Developer‑Ready Infrastructure
PU
10:52aVMWARE : Announcing NVMe/TCP Support with VMware vSphere 7 Update 3
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62 457 M 62 457 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 149,15 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.6.34%62 457
ACCENTURE PLC28.06%211 745
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.03%192 183
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.22%124 194
INFOSYS LIMITED37.06%97 657
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.59%93 640