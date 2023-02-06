Now Available: VMware Cloud Director Extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1

VMware Cloud Director extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1 now offers extended data services support with VMware SQL (including MySQL & PostgreSQL with Kubernetes), in addition to VMware RabbitMQ. The tool comes with a simple tenant-facing self-service UI for the lifecycle management of data services, a single view across multiple data services instances, and URL to individual instances for service-specific management (RabbitMQ and VMware SQL). Service instances are deployed in the cloud service provider's VMware Cloud Director-managed vSphere or Tanzu Kubernetes Grid on-premises infrastructure.
Learn more about this version, which introduces VMware SQL supporting MySQL and PostrgreSQL with Kubernetes to help our cloud service providers expand their offerings.
