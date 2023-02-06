Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43:45 2023-02-06 pm EST
118.96 USD   -2.31%
01:30pNow Available : VMware Cloud Director Extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1
PU
08:54aChip equipment maker MKS Instruments says it is investigating ransomware attack
RE
08:17aItaly's government: global ransomware hack not by state entity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Now Available: VMware Cloud Director Extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1

02/06/2023 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware Cloud Director extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1 now offers extended data services support with VMware SQL (including MySQL & PostgreSQL with Kubernetes), in addition to VMware RabbitMQ. The tool comes with a simple tenant-facing self-service UI for the lifecycle management of data services, a single view across multiple data services instances, and URL to individual instances for service-specific management (RabbitMQ and VMware SQL). Service instances are deployed in the cloud service provider's VMware Cloud Director-managed vSphere or Tanzu Kubernetes Grid on-premises infrastructure.

Learn more about this version, which introduces VMware SQL supporting MySQL and PostrgreSQL with Kubernetes to help our cloud service providers expand their offerings.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 18:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:30pNow Available : VMware Cloud Director Extension for VMware Data Solutions 1.1
PU
08:54aChip equipment maker MKS Instruments says it is investigating ransomware attack
RE
08:17aItaly's government: global ransomware hack not by state entity
RE
02/05Ransomware attacks in Europe target old VMware, agencies say
AQ
02/03EU antitrust regulators pause Broadcom, VMware probe, await data
RE
02/03Horizon3.ai Releases 'Year in Review, Through the Eyes of the Attacker 2022'
AQ
02/03Apple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketS..
MS
02/01Liquit Continues Growth as Ben Ward Joins Company as Field CTO for UK and Ireland
AQ
02/01Saas Innovation : Highlights from the VMware IT Performance Annual Report 2022, Part Three..
PU
01/27Antel to Trial VMware Telco Cloud Platform for their 5G Architecture ‑ VMware New..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 372 M - -
Net income 2023 1 352 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 804 M 51 804 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 121,77 $
Average target price 139,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.81%51 804
ZSCALER, INC.20.63%19 467
MONDAY.COM LTD.15.42%6 348
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED10.23%2 555
WALKME LTD.-4.56%902
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.92%668