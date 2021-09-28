Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/28 02:47:23 pm
149.625 USD   +0.32%
02:32pVMWARE : That's A Wrap For VMware CodeHouse 2021
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Operational “Air-gapping” in the Fight Against Ransomware
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Six Steps to Speaker Success
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Now Available—VMware Application Modernization: Core Technical Skills

09/28/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, we announced the availability of a new IT Academy course that will provide learners with core technical skills in application modernization. This course is designed to be useful to a wide variety of learners, from those just starting out to those with more experience. It will provide important skills to learners who are focused on IT operations, and it is for a general audience.

There are no specific prerequisites. Because of the scope of the material it covers, this course is useful not only to those who are new to IT but also to those established IT practitioners who are interested in diversifying their skill set. Let's take a look at the skills you will gain.

The skills you will have after you take this course

Modern apps are typically built using containers and microservices, so this course introduces you to both.

  • You'll learn the difference between containers and virtual machines and the benefits of using containers rather than virtual machines for running applications.
  • The course describes the role of microservices in improving software development processes.

As organizations begin developing modern apps using containerization, they find it useful to use Kubernetes to automate the deployment and management of those containers.

  • You'll gain hands-on experience using Kubernetes and understanding the basics of Kubernetes architecture.
  • You'll also learn how to use Kubernetes to orchestrate and scale the applications as needed.

The topics you will learn about in this course

To give you a snapshot of everything our new course covers, let's look at the course modules.

The course is designed as a progression, introducing core concepts in app modernization first and moving in a logical way through the related technologies and skills that will enable you to support modern applications in the real world.

Trust VMware IT Academy to accelerate your digital and technical skills

Being early to the field can be a real advantage and acquiring skills in app modernization now can position you for success for years to come. As a technology leader, VMware has the expertise and the resources to create a course that gives you everything you need to be successful. We invite you to visit the IT Academy website and learn more, and this video provides an overview of the course that will get you started: Check out the video.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
02:32pVMWARE : That's A Wrap For VMware CodeHouse 2021
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Operational “Air-gapping” in the Fight Against Ransomware
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Six Steps to Speaker Success
PU
02:32pNOW AVAILABLE&MDASH;VMWARE APPLICATI : Core Technical Skills
PU
01:42pVMWARE : Networking, Socializing, and Other Fun Opportunities at VMworld 2021
PU
12:09pVMWARE : Federal Circuit Denies Cibra Inc.'s Petition For Writ Of Mandamus
AQ
11:12aVMWARE : Enhances Developer‑Ready Infrastructure
PU
10:52aVMWARE : Announcing NVMe/TCP Support with VMware vSphere 7 Update 3
PU
10:52aVMWARE : Announcing vSphere 7 Update 3
PU
10:02aVMWARE : Announcing vSAN 7 Update 3
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62 457 M 62 457 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 149,15 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.6.34%62 457
ACCENTURE PLC28.06%211 745
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.03%192 183
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.22%124 194
INFOSYS LIMITED37.06%97 657
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.59%93 640