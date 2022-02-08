On Demand IT Courses: We Speak Your Language

Learning should be a lifelong pursuit and an opportunity that is open to everyone. VMware Learning is a global organization, and we believe that language barriers should never be an obstacle to expanding one's mind and growing a career. VMware learners are everywhere! VMware Certified Professionals are scattered across 193 countries, and 110 countries are home to more than 15,000 VMware Certified Advanced Professionals, as of 2021. We want to empower people everywhere to take charge of their technology and their career, which is why VMware Learning offers multiple On Demand IT courses with English and other language subtitles.

One step further than translation

For learners to get the most out of every course and to make sure we're including everyone, it's important for each module to go through a localization process. Localization is the process of not just translating word for word, but swapping in language- or geographic-specific idioms. For example, the saying "Bite off more than you can chew" in English doesn't universally mean to take on more than you can handle. A literal translation could be very confusing to the rest of the world.

What goes into translation and localization?

There are a few ways VMware translates and localizes On Demand courses. One way is machine translation. You may know machine translation better as Google Translate and similar services. But don't worry, we don't leave it at that. You've undoubtedly seen hilariously bad mistranslations that result from trusting the task to a robot. That's why every translated course is edited by a human native speaker for quality assurance.

Another route for translating and localizing content is tapping into our VMware Certified Instructors (VCIs). VCIs are invaluable to our process, and we thank them for all the time they invest in teaching others. Additionally, the VMware globalization team can assist in translating and localizing. We have talented employees all over the world who are happy to bring VMware courses to their region.

What multi-lingual On Demand courses are available?

VMware On Demand Learning courses are available in the following subtitled languages:

If you don't see your native language on this list, don't worry! New subtitle languages are on the way, including Chinese and Italian. We determine which courses to translate based on the number of requests, so let us know which ones you'd like to see adapted for your region!

Why learn On Demand with VMware

As of now, all of VMware Learning's multi-lingual courses are available on our flexible On Demand platform. On Demand allows you to pursue your IT passion on your own time, in your own time zone and in your own language. It can even be a great jumping off point to begin earning a new VMware certification.

Jumping straight into a VMware certification is quite the undertaking and might not for everyone, especially if you're unsure of your career path or are short on time. On Demand courses are a great way to test the waters for which specialization you might like to strive for in the future. Pro-tip: A large portion of the certification exam materials are based on On Demand course learning objectives.

Are you only free for an hour on Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings? Excellent! That gives you plenty of time to expand your knowledge in various VMware services and IT skills relating to multi-cloud, virtual cloud network, Anywhere Workspace, app modernization and intrinsic security.

VMware is committed to opening doors around the world through learning. Lessons are designed for students to succeed. The VMware course material is rigorous enough; imagine adding the task of keeping up with your second (or third!) language to the challenge. Not many multilingual IT courses exist elsewhere, so VMware is proud to undertake this endeavor for the benefit of professionals everywhere. Check out VMware Learning's full list of On Demand courses to see which ones can help you on your way to a fulfilling career in IT.