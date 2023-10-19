Shares of technology companies fell after one major deal was jeopardized by U.S.-China tensions, stoking concerns that the tech trade war will hurt the industry.

Shares of VMWare plunged after The Financial Times reported Broadcom's roughly $61 billion deal to buy the maker of virtualization software was held up by Beijing authorities, largely in response to U.S. controls on semiconductor trade with China.

Shares of Tesla tumbled after the electric-vehicle maker's chief executive Elon Musk, warned there would be a long and difficult path ahead to make its hotly anticipated cybertruck a profitable venture.

SAP shares rallied after the German business-software company posted higher revenue and operating profit for the third quarter, led by growth at its core cloud business.

Shares of Klaviyo slipped to their initial-public offering price for the first time since the marketing-automation company's stock started trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest contract chip maker, said a turnaround in sales looks imminent as demand from artificial-intelligence and other applications took hold, despite another slowdown in third-quarter revenue.

