  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 01:09:34 pm
132.16 USD   +5.69%
12:50pVCDX SPOTLIGHT : Szymon Ziolkowski
PU
12:36pVMware Down Over 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pVMware Cloud @ Microsoft Ignite
PU
VCDX Spotlight: Szymon Ziolkowski

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Szymon Ziolkowski began his VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) journey differently than other candidates. He embarked upon the course in 2020, so he learned and took the exam completely remotely. Despite this additional challenge, Szymon is grateful for the experience and the confidence it gave him. "We didn't have the whiteboard part, so we had to come up with an alternative. This was a totally new aspect. Doing this remotely took some additional level of complexity."

Even though Szymon didn't have a traditional classroom experience, he didn't feel alone. When taking the VCDX, learners are welcomed into a community of likeminded people, which gave Szymon the opportunity to make new friends virtually around the world. "I am not a native speaker, but the whole journey is very interesting from a language perspective. You can practice and work with so many different people." Collaborating across a multi-cultural environment was a unique experience Szymon enjoyed with his peers.

Earning a VCDX is not easy. Szymon studied for three years before earning his VCDX certification. This top-tier certification exam is comprised of two parts: the submission and the defense. The defense portion is a challenging presentation where candidates have 45 minutes to present their conceptual, logical and physical design and solve problems in front of a panel of judges.

Szymon believes the future of tech is heading toward the hybrid cloud. "A DevOps mindset is a must-have, not only for aspiring IT professionals but also experienced ones." With the many unknown challenges that lay ahead for the industry, there are four different levels of certification for every kind of VMware professional.

By gaining his VCDX, Szymon was more confident in job interviews, which helped him secure his dream role. He advises, "If you're looking for self-development, the sooner you start the better."

Learn more about Szymon's VCDX journey in this video.

Want to become a VCDX professional? Start your journey today.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 978 M 63 978 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 17,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 152,45 $
Average target price 174,73 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.69%63 978
ACCENTURE PLC36.03%224 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.44%171 871
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.62%113 187
SNOWFLAKE INC.27.13%107 641
INFOSYS LIMITED35.38%96 488