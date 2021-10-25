Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : 2-Host Entry Scale Stretched Clusters

10/25/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Stretched Clusters empower customers all around the world to bring their mission critical applications to VMware Cloud on AWS without compromising on availability or resiliency. This powerful technology has been a cornerstone of VMware Cloud. We previously announced a new low-cost entry to the service with the release of 4-Host Stretched Clusters. Today we're excited to announce the final iteration of our effort to make Multi-AZ resiliency available to customers of any size. Entry scale Stretched Clusters now allow a Multi-AZ deployment to be created with as few as 2-Hosts!

When to use a 2-host Stretched Cluster

2-Host entry scale Stretched Clusters provide additional resiliency above and beyond a traditional Single-AZ SDDC. This is because the SLA carries no dependency on the underlying AZ. A Single-AZ non-stretched cluster offers a 99.9% availability guarantee, but only as long as the underlying AZ is available. If the AZ itself encounters an outage, the service would be unavailable until AWS restored the AZ.

A 2-host Stretched cluster has no such restriction. Even in the event of a complete AZ failure, we guarantee 99.9% availability. Furthermore, an entry scale stretched cluster is still a stretched cluster. Any 2-host stretched cluster can obtain the additional '9' at any point by scaling up to a 6-host cluster and updating the storage policy to match the 99.99% SLA requirements.

Considerations

It is important to note that 2-host stretched clusters are currently a starting configuration. The service supports scale-out on 2-host using either the UI/API and or Elastic DRS. However, that scale event is one way. If scaled up to a 4-host stretched cluster for any reason the cluster cannot be scaled back down.

Summary

2-host Stretched Clusters enable customers to realize Multi-AZ resiliency without significantly increasing the resources requirements. If you've been considering VMware Cloud but found Single-AZ too risky and Multi-AZ too costly, then 2-Host Stretched Clusters maybe your just-right solution.

For more information related to VMware Cloud on AWS, here are some more learning resources for you:

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
