VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : 2Q Results Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Review

08/27/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

By Maria Armental

VMware Inc., a software company that is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc., reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended July 31 driven by remote-work and cloud-migration demands amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income dropped to $447 million, or $1.06 a share, from $5.30 billion, or $12.47 a share a year earlier. The year-ago results were driven by a discrete tax benefit. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.81 from $1.53 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 70 cents a share, or $1.45 a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $2.88 billion from $2.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $2.8 billion.

PANDEMIC: "Our performance in Q2 reflected strength in our Subscription and SaaS product offerings, which grew 44% year-over-year," Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe said in a statement. "We plan to accelerate certain product initiatives through the remainder of the year, which will further support customers' digital transformations and grow our Subscription and SaaS product offerings."

DELL: VMware didn't discuss in an earnings release Dell Technologies Inc.'s plan to potentially spin off its controlling stake in VMware. VMware had said that it formed a board special committee and said that as part of the discussions, it could negotiate with Dell the payment of a special cash dividend by VMware, which would be paid on a pro rata basis to VMware's stockholders.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.48% 62.43 Delayed Quote.20.90%
VMWARE, INC. -0.48% 142.9 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 515 M - -
Net income 2021 1 353 M - -
Net Debt 2021 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60 171 M 60 171 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 173,38 $
Last Close Price 143,59 $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Sanjay J. Poonen Chief Operating Officer-Customer Operations
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-5.40%58 956
ACCENTURE14.19%151 548
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.01%113 913
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.36%111 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.27%60 027
INFOSYS LIMITED29.53%54 328
