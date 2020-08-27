VMware : 2Q Results Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Review

By Maria Armental



VMware Inc., a software company that is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc., reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended July 31 driven by remote-work and cloud-migration demands amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income dropped to $447 million, or $1.06 a share, from $5.30 billion, or $12.47 a share a year earlier. The year-ago results were driven by a discrete tax benefit. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.81 from $1.53 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 70 cents a share, or $1.45 a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $2.88 billion from $2.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $2.8 billion.

PANDEMIC: "Our performance in Q2 reflected strength in our Subscription and SaaS product offerings, which grew 44% year-over-year," Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe said in a statement. "We plan to accelerate certain product initiatives through the remainder of the year, which will further support customers' digital transformations and grow our Subscription and SaaS product offerings."

DELL: VMware didn't discuss in an earnings release Dell Technologies Inc.'s plan to potentially spin off its controlling stake in VMware. VMware had said that it formed a board special committee and said that as part of the discussions, it could negotiate with Dell the payment of a special cash dividend by VMware, which would be paid on a pro rata basis to VMware's stockholders.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com