VMware : 3 Tech Trends to Watch in 2022

This year, an optimized cloud strategy will continue to be essential for government agencies working to provide citizen services and achieve missions. Here's what our team thinks will be top of mind for agency leaders in 2022:

Mono-cloud is the past. Multi-cloud is the future.

The industry has made a clear and crucial shift from "mono-cloud" to "multi-cloud." In fact, 75% of businesses are using more than one public cloud and will continue to do so in the year ahead. Moving to cloud-native apps (and even edge-native apps) hosted in multiple public clouds is the right move for government agencies, who get the freedom to choose the best cloud for each app, security level, or data set. However, to reduce the complexity that comes with having multiple cloud environments, it's key to build a strategy that allows interoperability among your clouds.

DevSecOps will be front and center

For the DoD and government agencies, implementing Zero Trust remains a priority this year. But the nature of missions adds significant complexity. The expansive maneuver space out to the edge - ships, amphibious vehicles, etc. - creates a larger space to secure, and Zero Trust threat detection needs to be directed to specific resources. Additionally, data from the edge needs to be aggregated and deployed rapidly - putting DevSecOps in a pivotal role in ensuring warfighters meet their missions.

Cloud is more than technology

Building an effective multi-cloud environment at your agency shouldn't just be the job of IT. Deploying an effective cloud strategy necessitates a holistic culture shift, from end users accessing apps, to the teams buying technology. This year, agency leaders may start rethinking other elements of their organizations in light of the cloud - from training and reskilling employees, to adjusting operations processes.

