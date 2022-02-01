Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : 3 Tech Trends to Watch in 2022

02/01/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year, an optimized cloud strategy will continue to be essential for government agencies working to provide citizen services and achieve missions. Here's what our team thinks will be top of mind for agency leaders in 2022:

  1. Mono-cloud is the past. Multi-cloud is the future.

The industry has made a clear and crucial shift from "mono-cloud" to "multi-cloud." In fact, 75% of businesses are using more than one public cloud and will continue to do so in the year ahead. Moving to cloud-native apps (and even edge-native apps) hosted in multiple public clouds is the right move for government agencies, who get the freedom to choose the best cloud for each app, security level, or data set. However, to reduce the complexity that comes with having multiple cloud environments, it's key to build a strategy that allows interoperability among your clouds.

Learn more: 6 Ways a Multi-Cloud Strategy Offers Freedom, Speed, and Control

  1. DevSecOps will be front and center

For the DoD and government agencies, implementing Zero Trust remains a priority this year. But the nature of missions adds significant complexity. The expansive maneuver space out to the edge - ships, amphibious vehicles, etc. - creates a larger space to secure, and Zero Trust threat detection needs to be directed to specific resources. Additionally, data from the edge needs to be aggregated and deployed rapidly - putting DevSecOps in a pivotal role in ensuring warfighters meet their missions.

Learn more: Incorporating Zero Trust for the Presidential Executive Order

  1. Cloud is more than technology

Building an effective multi-cloud environment at your agency shouldn't just be the job of IT. Deploying an effective cloud strategy necessitates a holistic culture shift, from end users accessing apps, to the teams buying technology. This year, agency leaders may start rethinking other elements of their organizations in light of the cloud - from training and reskilling employees, to adjusting operations processes.

Learn more: Bridging the Gap Between Acquisitions and Technology

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
12:42pVMWARE : 3 Tech Trends to Watch in 2022
PU
09:32aVMWARE : Horizon client on Samsung DeX now enables flagship Galaxy devices to serve as sec..
PU
08:42aVMWARE : Tracking IoT Devices to Proactively Solve Problems
PU
07:52aVMWARE : Why Open Source Has Become Essential to the Enterprise
PU
01/31QC AND PQC : Monitoring Timelines and Identifying Key Milestones
PU
01/31VMWARE : Grow your business with ecosystem solutions from VMware Marketplace
PU
01/31VMWARE : Cloud on AWS – Unlocking Cloud Compliance Globally – Part 2
PU
01/31VMWARE : Skyline Advisor Proactive Findings – January Edition
PU
01/31VMWARE : What does an Instructional Designer do at VMware?
PU
01/31VMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Get Affected Objects Example
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 009 M 54 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 128,48 $
Average target price 151,19 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.10.87%54 009
ACCENTURE PLC-14.71%223 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.06%185 107
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.07%119 786
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.03%97 461
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%86 674