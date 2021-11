A lot of innovation has been built into vRealize Network Insight Cloud this past year to help improve application performance and network visibility across VMware Cloud with existing infrastructure. This innovation was designed for customers looking for scalable modern network monitoring and analytics for their infrastructure. Now is a great time to start the 30-day free SaaS trial.

Hopefully you interacted with us at VMworld 2021. The great resources and content on vRealize Network Insight Cloud are now available on-demand.

Here are 5 good reasons to start a trial:

1. Resolve network troubleshooting issues faster and be the hero.

2. Application Performance. A typical network has a long list of products and vendors. Seeing the complete picture and how everything is connected with latency and other metrics is the key to understanding how to improve application performance. vRealize Network Insight Cloud has integrations with multiple products and solutions to make this complete view possible.

3. Cloud Migrations. Migrate to the cloud by using machine learning to automate discovery of which VMs are part of which application then leverage the vRealize Network Insight Cloud toolkit GUI to easily create migration waves with VMware HCX. Here is a video of a customer using vRealize Network Insight for migration to VMware Cloud on AWS for improved disaster recovery.

4. If you have VMware NSX or VMware SD-WAN, and want to improve how applications run on the end-to-end infrastructure, then use vRealize Network Insight Cloud to get a broader view of how those VMware solutions connect to the rest of the ecosystem.

5. Free. Because the 30-day trial is free.

If you need more convincing to start a trial, then please listen to our experts for more reasons:

In case you missed this year's Networking Field Day 25, the technical conversations with the delegates revealed many reasons to start using vRealize Network Insight Cloud. The presented sessions were VMware A New Approach to Network Monitoring, VMware Migration to Cloud in a Multi-Cloud World, VMware vRealize Network Insight Assurance and Verification, VMware Day 2 Networking Troubleshooting.

We also had great conversations in two separate podcasts with the experts at Packet Pushers. There was a range of topics, but from the discussion there were many reasons to upgrade your network monitoring and analytics to vRealize Network Insight Cloud. From VMware, we had Martijn Smit, Matt Just, and Brighten Godfrey join those conversations. There was a Heavy Networking podcast with VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud solving network visibility issues as well as a Tech Bytes podcast on VMware vRealize Network Insight Assurance and Verification.

Now you have 5+ reasons to start your free 30-day trial of vRealize Network Insight Cloud here

