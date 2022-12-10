VMware : ￼VMware Aria Automation November (8.10.2) Launch Update

With November's Aria Automation launch we are bringing significant features for governance with guardrails, configuration drift visibility and ease of use with quick VM creation.

Securing the Multi Cloud VMware Aria Guardrails

For VMware Aria Guardrails, we continue to launch new enhancements, including support for additional public cloud environments, enhanced cost control and security, and improved cloud account governance. In this release, we have added support for managing and governance of Azure environments, support for additional cost and security templates, and support ability to discover and govern existing cloud accounts.

Read this technical blog for a more comprehensive update on this.

Highstate Dashboards: A better way to visualize configuration drift

We have come a long way since the acquisition of Saltstack and the inclusion of its config management capabilities in Aria Automation's infrastructure automation framework. This month we are bringing Highstate in the config UI from Salt Open to simplify state application and templating. We also make it much easier to track Configuration Drift through dashboards that visualize the Highstate information.

Save time with quick VM create

While Aria Automation provides advanced Infrastructure as Code functionality for provisioning and managing complex cloud environments, sometimes you just need a VM. With quick VM create you can entitle project members and admins to quickly create a new VM and even add an existing network and storage.

