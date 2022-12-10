Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
120.94 USD   +1.37%
03:33pVmware : ￼VMware Aria Automation November (8.10.2) Launch Update
PU
12/09Broadcom Results Evidence of `Strong Competitive Positioning,' UBS Says
MT
12/09EC to Reportedly Investigate Broadcom's Proposed Acquisition of VMware
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : ￼VMware Aria Automation November (8.10.2) Launch Update

12/10/2022 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With November's Aria Automation launch we are bringing significant features for governance with guardrails, configuration drift visibility and ease of use with quick VM creation.

Securing the Multi Cloud VMware Aria Guardrails

For VMware Aria Guardrails, we continue to launch new enhancements, including support for additional public cloud environments, enhanced cost control and security, and improved cloud account governance. In this release, we have added support for managing and governance of Azure environments, support for additional cost and security templates, and support ability to discover and govern existing cloud accounts.

Read this technical blog for a more comprehensive update on this.

Highstate Dashboards: A better way to visualize configuration drift

We have come a long way since the acquisition of Saltstack and the inclusion of its config management capabilities in Aria Automation's infrastructure automation framework. This month we are bringing Highstate in the config UI from Salt Open to simplify state application and templating. We also make it much easier to track Configuration Drift through dashboards that visualize the Highstate information.

Save time with quick VM create

While Aria Automation provides advanced Infrastructure as Code functionality for provisioning and managing complex cloud environments, sometimes you just need a VM. With quick VM create you can entitle project members and admins to quickly create a new VM and even add an existing network and storage.

Learn more

Follow our release notes for a complete list of monthly updates and fixes.

Visit us online at VMware Aria Automation and check out these additional resources.

  • IDC Spotlight on Infrastructure as Code report
  • 451 Research Report - The Public Cloud Governance Imperative Report
  • vRealize Automation for Dummies guide
  • Five Strategic Automation Use Cases for Your Business eBook
  • Transform your IT with Self-Service Delivery report
  • DevOps for Dummies guide
  • SecOps for Dummies guide
  • Enterprise Framework for Network Automation eBook
  • Learn Aria Automation sites

Attachments

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 20:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
03:33pVmware : ￼VMware Aria Automation November (8.10.2) Launch Update
PU
12/09Broadcom Results Evidence of `Strong Competitive Positioning,' UBS Says
MT
12/09EC to Reportedly Investigate Broadcom's Proposed Acquisition of VMware
MT
12/09Broadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 billion VMware deal - sources
RE
12/07Vmware : Effective Management Across Clouds Enables EMPLOYERS Insurance to Accelerate Grow..
PU
12/07Opvizor Delivers Risk and Performance Monitoring across Multiple Clouds and On-Premises..
AQ
12/07VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in Africa (Cape Town)
AQ
12/06Insider Sell: Vmware
MT
12/02VMWARE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
12/02Broadcom Fiscal Q4 Earnings Likely to Top Wall Street Expectations, Oppenheimer Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 310 M - -
Net income 2023 1 324 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 451 M 51 451 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 120,94 $
Average target price 139,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.2.96%51 451
ZSCALER, INC.-62.80%16 903
MONDAY.COM LTD.-64.43%4 951
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED13.75%2 283
WALKME LTD.-53.74%767
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.78%648