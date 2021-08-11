Log in
VMware : Accelerates Healthcare Providers' Adoption of Cloud Services

08/11/2021 | 05:01am EDT
GE Healthcare’s OnWatch Network Edge Leverages VMware SD-WAN to Seamlessly Deliver Cloud-Hosted Services to Healthcare Providers

In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.

“Patient monitoring and diagnostic data analysis are moving from the datacenter to the edge. With this shift, healthcare providers and their technology partners require a software-defined, high-performing, secure network,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware SD-WAN provides this network overlay to prioritize and move high-fidelity, latency-sensitive data to the cloud and between edge locations. Leveraging VMware SD-WAN enables GE Healthcare to offer rapid, more securely deployed, and easily accessed virtual care solutions.”

GE Healthcare recently launched OnWatch Network Edge to assist customers that consume GE Healthcare’s cloud-hosted services. To rapidly deliver these services to customers without compromising quality of service or security of patient data, GE Healthcare leverages VMware SD-WAN with OnWatch Network Edge. VMware is the first SD-WAN partner to integrate its technology with OnWatch Network Edge in this manner.

“GE Healthcare offers a suite of precision healthcare applications that are both on-premises and cloud-based. OnWatch Network Edge provides an easy way to deploy these large-scale integrations quickly and more securely. VMware’s SD-WAN technology enables reliable deployment of latency-sensitive and data-intensive applications,” said Paul Jones, Global Product Manager for GE Healthcare.

This is not the first time VMware and GE Healthcare have teamed up. GE Healthcare previously integrated VMware’s AIOps solution, Edge Network Intelligence, with its OnWatch Network Performance solution that helps healthcare providers proactively analyze and monitor their enterprise and clinical networks.

To learn more about VMware SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) that delivers VMware SD-WAN, among other networking and security services, as well as how VMware is working with healthcare customers:

*Disclaimer: Requires real time HL7 data feed from clinical devices.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware and VMware SD-WAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
