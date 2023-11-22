Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
In connection with the consummation of the Transactions, on November 22, 2023 the Company repaid all outstanding term loans and other amounts under, and terminated, its Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated as of September 2, 2021, among the Company, the lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent.
