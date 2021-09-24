Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

VMware : All Things Networking at VMworld 2021

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Must-SeeSessions for Networking

This year's networking sessions - based on the audience feedback from VMworld 2020 - not only feature more customers stories and interviews, but have a balance of innovation, industry trends, roadmap, and technical get-your-hands-dirty sessions. The VMworld 2021 Session Types and Levels summarygives you an idea of what's available for you and your colleagues.

If you're not sure about the different learning tracks or what they will include, check out the VMworld learning index here. The robust Content Catalogwill allow you to filter sessions based on topic, tracks, products, type and level; the scheduler lets you to build an itinerary.

Lastly, we have made a list of can't miss sessions based on your role.

For Networking Leaders:

For Networking Practitioners:

For Network Security Leaders:

For ALB Practitioners:

For SASE Audiences:

For SD-WAN Professionals:

For more details, check out our guide to NSX Security sessions, or view the full content catalogfor more!

We can't wait to Imagine what is possible with you at VMworld 2021. Register now!

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 530 M 59 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 142,16 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.35%59 530
ACCENTURE PLC31.31%217 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.16%194 039
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.95%122 554
INFOSYS LIMITED38.76%98 993
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.25%96 739