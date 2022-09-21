Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2022-09-21 pm EDT
112.20 USD   +1.08%
VMWARE : Helping customers reduce their carbon footprint to build a better future
PU
BROADCOM ACQUISITION OF VMWARE : Get Ready For The Audits!
AQ
VMware Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN
BU
VMware : Announcement…

09/21/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
VMware Hands-on Labs team sharing for Tuan Nguyen and Roberto Mari.

We're thrilled to announce the new NSX 3.2 Security on TestDrive now available as an innovative and easy way for VMware customers and partners to test and to experience our latest NSX 3.2 security capabilities.

In this lab, you'll get hands-on self-guided experience with NSX Advanced Threat Prevention features such as Malware Prevention, Network Detection and Response, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Service, micro-segmentation, and more. NSX Advanced Threat Prevention is a suite of analysis tools designed to defend against advanced threats that use known and unknown attack vectors. ATP augments more common security solutions aimed at repelling known intrusion strategies.

To read the full blog written by Tuan Nguyen and Roberto MariClick Here

If you have a comment or request, contact us at  discovery-request@vmware.com  

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 18:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 522 M - -
Net income 2023 1 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 956 M 46 956 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
EV / Sales 2024 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,1%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-4.21%46 956
ACCENTURE PLC-34.81%170 940
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.67%139 542
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.29%97 040
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.44%73 059
SNOWFLAKE INC.-46.05%58 458