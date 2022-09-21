VMware : Announcement…

VMware Hands-on Labs team sharing for Tuan Nguyen and Roberto Mari.

We're thrilled to announce the new NSX 3.2 Security on TestDrive now available as an innovative and easy way for VMware customers and partners to test and to experience our latest NSX 3.2 security capabilities.

In this lab, you'll get hands-on self-guided experience with NSX Advanced Threat Prevention features such as Malware Prevention, Network Detection and Response, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Service, micro-segmentation, and more. NSX Advanced Threat Prevention is a suite of analysis tools designed to defend against advanced threats that use known and unknown attack vectors. ATP augments more common security solutions aimed at repelling known intrusion strategies.

To read the full blog written by Tuan Nguyen and Roberto MariClick Here

